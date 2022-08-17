Persistent Labour Market Gaps Remain For Disabled People

While unemployment was low overall in the June 2022 quarter, disabled people were still experiencing unemployment at higher rates than non-disabled people, Stats NZ said today.

The unemployment rate for disabled people aged 15 and over was 6.8 percent, compared with 3.1 percent for non-disabled people.

The incidence of disability increases with age, which means older people are disproportionately represented in disability data. People aged 65 years and over are also less likely to participate in the labour market. These differences can distort comparisons between disabled and non-disabled people’s labour market outcomes, so we recommend focusing on the 15–64-years age group.

When restricted to those aged 15–64 years, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent for disabled people and 3.3 percent for non-disabled people.

