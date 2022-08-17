Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Done-ups More Popular Than Do-ups – Realtor

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

“Houses that need little doing to them are arguably more popular than ever as Kiwis are increasingly concerned about taking on additional costs and stress in such times of uncertainty,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

His comments come as renovation costs soar and delays on project times and building supplies continue.

“Do-ups will always remain part of the Kiwi landscape, but plenty of buyers now don’t want to go there given the ongoing cost pressures and delays in and around the building sector. If a property is up to speed, particularly around the likes of kitchens and bathrooms, it’s a real selling advantage in this environment,” says Mr Kearins.

The Century 21 leader says more and more properties are being marketed along the lines of ‘recently renovated’, ‘all done for the next owners to enjoy’ and ‘move in, sit back, and relax’.

“When the market was hot, houses needing plenty of work were getting snapped up regardless. Now with the market cooling, buyers are more wary of the added stress a do-up presents. Concerns include not be able to secure the extra finance for renovations, not to mention the real possibility of cost and deadline blow-outs,” he says.

While the current situation may present a challenge for those selling do-ups, it does create opportunities for those still wanting one.

“This is a good time for a cash buyer to snap up a do-up, particularly if they have the required time and money to invest in the property. Then when the market inevitably bounces back, they’ll have a gem which will deliver some good capital gain,” he says.

Not only have done-ups become more desirable in this market, but since Covid-19 the importance of a property’s online presentation has grown enormously.

“Kiwis have got more used to letting their fingers do walking, and the standard of online marketing has caught up to enable them to do this more fully. Agents too are more used to walking prospective buyers through with the likes of live video. With many Kiwis opting to stay home more, the quality of a vendor’s online presence is now even more important,” he says.

The realty boss says including virtual tours, floor plans, video and drone footage have become the norm, with the likes of videos easily circulated on social media, increasing a property's exposure.

“If you’ve got a property which is effectively finished, then promote that real advantage and highlight it in your online marketing. Plenty of buyers will see your property investments and improvements as one less headache they’ll have going forward,” says Tim Kearins.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



TradeMe: Supply Sees Biggest Jump On Record While Prices Continue To Slump
The number of properties for sale across the country saw the biggest year-on-year jump ever in July, while prices continued to drop according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Ongoing Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3 percent from 2.5 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, August 2022 – Pushing Through
The New Zealand economy faces some lean growth in the year ahead as households’ budgets are squeezed, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 