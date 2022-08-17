Trial A Food Delivery Robot For Your Restaurant - What's The Cost?

As we stand on the edge of tomorrow, the future of technological innovation seems to know no limits. We are at a point where the utopian depictions of science fiction are becoming a reality, with incredible technology revolutionising every sector of our lives. Every industry is being optimised, whether that be through AI learning machines, metaverse integrations, cloud-based systems, or software and hardware that increases efficiency at an exponential rate.

For business owners, one of the most valuable features technology can bring is automation. Technology has driven automation in business for many years now. The most common example is probably the assembly line, which was first introduced in the early 1900s. This simple but effective idea revolutionised manufacturing, making it possible to produce large quantities of goods quickly and efficiently. Today, automation is used in a wide variety of businesses, from food production to retail logistics. In many cases, automation has made it possible to provide better quality products and services at lower costs. As technology continues to evolve, automation will likely become even more commonplace in business. This could lead to increased productivity and efficiency, as well as lower costs and prices for consumers.

One of the biggest hurdles to overcome for automation is service industries. However, there have been major strides forward in many of these sectors.

Take the restaurant industry for example, with various new startups and established companies alike looking to change the way we order and enjoy our food.

G Robotics is one of these companies, and they are shaking things up in the New Zealand market with their innovative new food delivery robots. These robots are specifically designed to work in restaurants, delivering food directly to customers' tables.

Introducing BellaBot

BellaBot is the latest premium food delivery robot available through G Robotics. This state-of-the-art service robot completely revolutionises running a restaurant. Designed by Pudu, these robots are just the latest generation in proven service robotic technology. The BellaBot can be mapped to virtually any restaurant floor, allowing it to self-navigate through the premises with incredible precision. Equipped with 3 RGBD cameras, DualSlam and Omnidirectional avoidance, the BellaBot can autonomously avoid both stationary and moving objects.

The BellaBot features a host of features that allow customers to interact with the robot, with an LED display that emotes when interacting with customers as well as a sensor on top of the unit to register a touch. These features not only increase the functionality of the BellaBot but add a novel experience for customers, ensuring that they are sure to talk about their experience long after they have left the premises.

So, how does it work?

BellaBot is designed to deliver food orders from the kitchen to customers' tables. Once an order is placed, the robot will navigate to the kitchen and collect the food. It will then make its way to the customer's table, avoiding any obstacles in its path. Once the food is delivered, the BellaBot will return to the kitchen to collect the next order.

This system has a number of advantages over traditional methods of food delivery. First, it frees up employees to focus on other tasks, such as preparing food or cleaning up. Second, it eliminates the need for extensive training for food delivery staff. Third, it provides a more efficient and consistent delivery service, as the robots never get tired and can work for long hours without breaks. The Bellabot is able to run for 12-24 hours with one charge and features a removable battery for even further extended periods of service. Finally, it's much more cost-effective in the long run as the cost to lease a Bellabot is significantly less than the daily wage of a service worker.

With 4 trays each with a 10kg capacity, Bellabot has a combined delivery capacity of 40kg. It can use its independent suspension and a 0.5-second reaction time to smoothly and safely deliver customers' food. But what happens when the Bellabot doesn't have food to deliver? It also features a cruise mode, in which it automatically makes its way around the restaurant, ready to be called upon by any customers that may be after additional service.

The PuduBot

In addition to the BellaBot, G Robotics also offers the PaduBot for customers interested in a less expensive option. The PuduBot is a lower-cost alternative that still offers many of the features of the BellaBot. However, don't be fooled by the lower leasing cost, as the PuduBot is still packed with plenty of features, including similar obstacle avoidance technology using LIDAR, cameras, UWB, RGBD, IMU, Encoder And multiple sensors.

But G Robotics's range isn’t limited to Bellabot and PuduBot, G Robotics also has HolaBot and KettyBot available, ensuring that there is a food delivery robot perfectly suited for your needs.

Futureproof Your Restaurant with Food Delivery Robots

It's no secret that service providers, such as those in hospitality, were some of those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we have moved past the lockdowns that crippled the sectors, the pandemic's effect on restaurants is far from over. There have been plenty of cases across New Zealand where restaurants have needed to close for a day or two, due to a lack of staff caused by the ongoing ripples brought forth by the coronavirus. The loss of income from these unplanned, sporadic closures can severely hamstring the long-term feasibility of a business. Food delivery robots can help restaurants sidestep this issue almost entirely, providing a reliable team to keep running, no matter how low your staff numbers may get.

The restaurant industry is incredibly competitive, and these businesses need to run at full steam in order to stay profitable. There's no room for error, and getting the edge over the competition isn't a luxury - it's a necessity. Robotic food service isn't only an efficient solution, it's also a creative idea that assists in marketing and spreading your brand awareness via word of mouth. Social media is the modern-day equivalent of the billboard, and robotic servers are sure to bring in those elusive foodie influencers. There's a reason why many of the world's top restaurant brands, such as Pizza Hut are already implementing robotic service - it just makes sense.

If you're looking to future-proof your restaurant, then food delivery robots are the way to go. They offer a number of advantages over traditional methods of food delivery, including increased efficiency, lower costs, and improved customer satisfaction. With G Robotics, you can trial a food delivery robot for your restaurant and get ahead of the competition. To find out more book a trial today.

