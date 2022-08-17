Fish City Albany - The Widest Variety Of Boats In New Zealand

Upgrading or buying a new boat? Whether you're upgrading your existing boat, or looking to purchase your first trustworthy vessel, you need not look further than Fish City Albany.

Fish City Albany is an authorised service agent for some of the top boat brands in New Zealand. They have a large range of new and used boats of different sizes, hull types, engine types, boat specialisations and purposes. The team at Fish City Albany are well experienced and can advise you on the boat to best suit your needs and budget.

Based in Albany, North Shore of Auckland, Mike and Rebecca Graham took over the organisation nearly a decade ago. Mike, with his adept engineering background, makes sure every boat is ‘ship-shape’ before it leaves the sales yard and Rebecca with her fine-tuned sense of service and delivery. They have built up a team and network of local legends to help you find and maintain the perfect boat for you.

New Boat Brands Available

McClay

When you're serious about your recreational fishing, you can’t get past a McLay Boat. Safety, functionality and a comfortable experience are what you’re after.

Steve McLay has been building top-quality fishing boats for over 25 years, and his impressive range of crafts covers a wide spectrum of boating utility

McLay Boats are all about quality engineering, functionality and competitively priced. They are safe, reliable and durable. Requiring little maintenance and has been put through intense testing to give you peace of mind that you are safe on the water in a McLay.

Additionally, upon purchase, you’ll be covered by a comprehensive five-year hull warranty giving you extra piece of mind while you’re out enjoying your new McLay boat.

Osprey

Osprey has been making New Zealand aluminium boats for over 30 years. They have built a reputation for themselves and their boats for their reliability, safety standards, and built-to-last quality.

They are the first choice when it comes to the commercial and water taxi market.

Osprey offers boats of many different sizes perfect as family, pontoon or fishing boats. They are used privately and commercially internationally. With their unique osprey design, you’ll be able to spot one while you’re out on the water.

Fish City Albany is the Upper North Islands' official dealer of Osprey Boats. It was the perfect fit as Fish City Albany can offer the full package when it comes to selling boats, their experience and knowledge of the company and any additional accessories the customer may require.

FC Boats

Founded in 2011 FC Boats noticed a gap in the market for small-sized aluminium boats to be greatly improved. They went on to build a more robust, safe and built-to-last small-aluminium boat that is cost-effective.

FC Boats are built for fishermen, with stability, durability, storage space, usable space and dryness in mind. When put through rigorous testing it exceeded expectations and can combat most weather conditions with resilience and grace.

FC Boats offer runabouts, centre console, cuddy cabins, hardtops and amphibious aluminium boats. Their unique features are but are not limited to, FC dual flood ballast system, extended gunnels, dual positive buoyancy system and passive live bait tank.

Fi-Glass Boats

Fi-Glass boats' safety and quality are unparalleled, having built more boats in NZ than any other New Zealand boat manufacturer. The sleek design of the Fi-Glass boats is uniquely their own. Standing out from the crowd, you’ll be able to spot a Fi-Glass boat when you’re out on the water.

Fi-Glass offer the complete package in their boats for the ultimate boating experience. Sleek design, ample storage, usable space, fully foam-filled hulls, incorporated fibreglass stringer grids in all their boats for ultimate durability, and all at a great price.

Fi-Glass boats are signed off by NZ Marines and Coastguards New Zealand, making them CPC rated.

Fi-Glass has boats ranging from small runarounds to larger and high-spec family boats. All boats come with a written transferable structural hull warranty for extra peace of mind.

Mercury Engines

Fish City Albany stocks a wide range of Mercury Engines to get you on the water as soon as possible.

The choice to stock Mercury engines was easy for Fish City Albany based on their history, reputation and first-hand experience with them.

Mercury Marine is the largest builder of marine propulsion systems internationally. They have been making outboard and sterndrives since starting in 1939 in Wisconsin.

Mercury Marine sets the bar for what to want and should expect from a marine engine, smooth and consistent performance, power and torque, low emissions and fuel consumption.

A Wide Range of Used Boats On Any Given Sunday

Fish City Albany has an extensive catalogue of brands they partner with to bring you a large range of new and used boats to find you the ultimate marine craft for your needs.

To mention a few of the other exceptional boat brands Fish City Albany offers:

Scorpion

Reflex

Surtees

Sea Nymph

Stacer

Dominator

Know exactly what boat you're after? Chances are Fish City Albany can point you in the right direction. So get in touch with the team and they’ll see you right.

In Summary

Fish City Albany is an authorised service agent for some of the biggest boat brands we have today, they boast an extensive and varied catalogue of new and used boats. And what they offer doesn’t stop there.

Fish City Albany is proudly recognized as one of New Zealand's most comprehensive fishing, boating, hunting, marine and outdoor service centres. Open seven days a week and run by a team of highly experienced and knowledgeable staff.

Fish City Albany supplies the latest high-quality products at the best prices. They are members of New Zealand’s largest marine bing group ‘Boating and Outdoors’.

If you’re looking to buy a boat, equipment or just need advice, give Fish City Albany a call or head on down to their store. Their warm and friendly team will be sure to see you right.

© Scoop Media

