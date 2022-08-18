ASB Offers Relief To Customers Affected By Severe Weather

ASB will support customers affected by extreme weather events impacting Nelson, Tasman and the West Coast region, offering tailored packages including suspension of home loan repayments and emergency overdraft facilities for personal, business and rural customers.

ASB South Island Regional Manager Martin Gay says the bank is working hard to support customers who may require emergency financial assistance as a result of this week’s weather events.

“We know the situation throughout the country is likely to get worse before it gets better and there will be a lot of concerned customers out there. ASB is here to help with our teams on standby to talk through our range of relief options to best suit our customers when they’re ready. Those affected by flooding and other weather damage may have a long road ahead and we hope these measures will help to alleviate some pressure so they can focus on more immediate tasks at hand,” says Mr Gay.

ASB is supporting its personal, farming and business customers on a case-by-case basis with a range of emergency assistance measures, including:

Option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months.

Overdraft of up to $10,000 for ASB home loan customers and up to $2,000 for other ASB personal customers, or other tailored solutions depending on the customer’s circumstances.

Tailored solutions for eligible ASB business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000.

Personal customers needing support can speak to ASB’s Financial Assistance team on 0800 27 27 35 (option 3) between 8.30am and 5.00pm Monday to Friday. Alternatively, customers can email hardship@asb.co.nz. Affected ASB business and rural customers should speak to their relationship manager or call 0800 272 287 if they are a business customer managed out of our Small Business centre.

More information and full terms, fees and charges can be found on ASB’s website. Detail for personal customers is available at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/relief-package/support.html while information for business, rural and corporate customers can be found at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/relief-package/business-support.html.

ASB insurance customers can contact our insurance team for assistance on 0800 200 242.

