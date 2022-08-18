Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Has NZ's Quarter Acre Dream Been Replaced By Unit Utopia?

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: The Clarity Business

NZ International Building Expo and Summit to focus on medium density housing as consents show multi-unit consents overtake standalone house consents for 3 rd straight month

At a time when consents for multi-unit homes exceeded consents for new standalone houses for the third consecutive month this year, a question asked by the man behind this year’s New Zealand International Building Expo and Summit is whether 2022 is the year in which New Zealand’s cherished Quarter Acre Dream has been replaced by ‘Unit Utopia’.

Stats NZ reported in its July 2022 figures that the annual number of consents for new multi-unit homes - townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats - exceeded new standalone houses for the third consecutive month. The numbers show that multi-unit home consents for March, April and May were 25,562, 25,773, and 26,479, versus standalone home consents in the same period of 25,402, 24,915 and 24,536. It also shows that multi-unit home consents are now greater in number than standalone houses at any previously recorded point.

For this reason, the theme for this year's New Zealand International Building Expo and Summit (NZIBES) is Medium Density Housing says Frank Xu, the President of the New Zealand Chinese Building Industry Association (NZCBIA) and driving force behind NZIBES.

“We now truly live in a medium density era. I have been saying for some time that it is coming, and last year medium and high density consent numbers exceeded those for low-density homes for the first time. The latest numbers only underscore that this new era of Unit Utopia is truly here as medium density homes become more attractive to buyers. And, as the trend continues to rise and consents lead to built product, multi-unit homes are set to be more common on the market.

“This creates opportunities and challenges for the residential development and construction sectors. Challenges emerge from the regulatory environment and in the contracts that are used in the sector. We need a good contract for medium density housing. It also creates challenges regarding ongoing maintenance, because although many developers do not favour the body corporate structure, the whole sector appreciates how important maintenance responsibility is for all units in a medium density block.”

Xu says that at this time of change it makes sense for anyone involved in the residential development and construction sectors to surround themselves with the most up-to-date knowledge and expertise at the 2022 New Zealand International Building Expo & Summit.

“With 10,000+ attendees to our Expo last year, and 90+ exhibitors planning to showcase their brands and products this year, not to mention over 800 guests at NZIBES' Gala dinner, you couldn't find yourself in a better position to learn, collaborate and succeed over the next few years.”

Sponsors and exhibitors at NZIBES this year include PlaceMakers, Barfoot & Thompson, Bank of New Zealand, Sub-Zero & Wolf, KONE, Unicom, Dahua, CMP Construction, James Hardie New Zealand, Resene, Rothbury Insurance, LiveFirm Construction, Archiland Architecture, Dreamhome Group, Mico Plumbing, William Buck, Kohler NZ, Precise Homes and Plaxo Mortgages.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Clarity Business on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



TradeMe: Supply Sees Biggest Jump On Record While Prices Continue To Slump
The number of properties for sale across the country saw the biggest year-on-year jump ever in July, while prices continued to drop according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Ongoing Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3 percent from 2.5 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, August 2022 – Pushing Through
The New Zealand economy faces some lean growth in the year ahead as households’ budgets are squeezed, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 