Second Guilty Plea In $8.7 Million Mortgage Fraud Case

A second person has today pleaded guilty in an on-going $8.7 million mortgage fraud case brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

The SFO has brought charges against four people for allegedly deceiving banks into providing loans to buy Auckland residential property between August 2015 and October 2016. It is alleged the defendants deceived the banks by providing false employment information.

Sian Grant has today pleaded guilty in Auckland District Court to five charges of obtaining or attempting to obtain by deception bank loans of approximately $2.7 million. She will reappear for sentencing on 12 October.

Mrs Grant is the second person to plead guilty in the case, following a guilty plea by Viki Cotter on 8 July.

The remaining defendants, Bryan Martin and Joshua Grant, are next due to appear in court for trial on 29 August.

© Scoop Media

