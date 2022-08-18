S Pellegrino Presents Latest Addition To Their Sparkling Flavoured Water Range: ESSENZA Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

Recognised as the world’s leading sparkling mineral water, S.Pellegrino, with a heritage of 120 years of taste and style, presents a brand new flavour innovation to experience and enhance tasteful moments.

After being identified as the iconic water of fine dining, S.Pellegrino introduced a real revolution where the sparkling bubbles of its mineral water encounter intriguing Mediterranean flavours. This is how S.Pellegrino ESSENZAwas born: a range of sparkling flavoured water that will accompany casual dining occasions, with a new and exciting taste experience.

S.Pellegrino ESSENZA is created with 100% natural ingredients, contains zero calories and no artificial flavours – all guilt free! Showcasing the essence of the brand’s elegance, touch of taste and style, whilst adding its own delightfully flavourful twist.

Made for those informal and spontaneous dining moments with friends and family, S.Pellegrino’s latest addition, ESSENZA Blood Orange & Black Raspberry, offers a delicate hint of red fruits, mellowed by notes of sweet citrus, conveying a subtle sweetness to enhance the sparkle while keeping the palate fresh and light. Add a twist by enjoying S.Pellegrino ESSENZA Blood Orange & Black Raspberry in a glass filled with ice, paired with your favourite London dry gin & garnished with a rosemary sprig for a savoury taste, or add a slice of orange / fresh berries for something a little sweeter. Pair with rich, complex foods from red meat dishes to cheesy pasta.

The new ESSENZA Blood Orange & Black Raspberry compliments an already popular range which includes: Lemon & Lemon Zest – With intense citrus aromas, this flavour is fine and elegant, and gives a surprising freshness. Perfectly paired with lighter, more delicate dishes such as fish, salads, fresh greens and fruit.

Tangerine & Wild Strawberry –With a slightly stronger essence, this is well-balanced giving notes of freshness and taste persistence. It magnificently matches with tomato pasta, cooked vegetables and ice-cream.

S.Pellegrino ESSENZA Blood Orange & Black Raspberry is distributed Nationwide by Federal Merchants & Co, and available to purchase from New World and Farro Fresh stores at RRP $19.99. The rest of the ESSENZA Range are available at Countdown at RRP $18.99

