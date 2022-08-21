Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beervana: New Zealand’s Biggest Beer Festival Returns

Sunday, 21 August 2022, 5:28 am
Press Release: Beervana

Beer Lovers from around the world made the pilgrimage to Wellington’s SKY Stadium this weekend for the ‘21st’ Beervana to taste the widest range of breweries of all sizes from all over the country.

Beervana Festival Manager Ryan McArthur says Beervana continues to be the pinnacle annual celebration for the beer industry in New Zealand and this year we've been able to welcome the world back to New Zealand to celebrate with us.

“The appetite for good beer is strong, the crowd this weekend has been phenomenal, and it’s been fantastic to see beer lovers and the beer curious exploring everything from hazy IPAs to sours, imperial stouts and more.“

Breweries from New Zealand, and the world participated in the festival this year - including three exhibiting breweries from Australia, plus international stalls featuring 21 breweries from the United Kingdom, America, Germany, and a trans-tasman collaborational stall with 12 more Aussie breweries. The beer list featured over 440 beers, ciders and more. Of particular note was the growth in low and no-alcohol beer with a record 30 beers under 2.5%.

“With the the industry's almost boundless creativity on display this year's edition of Beervana continues to wow, amaze and astound. We’ve seen some wild ice cream sours, and big bold porters incorporating everything from oysters to chocolate fish.” he adds.

