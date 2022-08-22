Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees Expands ESIM Capability

Monday, 22 August 2022, 9:44 am
Press Release: 2Degrees

Just over two weeks after launching eSIMs for business, 2degrees has unveiled eSIMs for its consumer customers.

The eSIM functionality is available on a range of Apple, Samsung and Oppo devices – including the new Samsung Flip and Fold devices.

eSIMs enable services on modern handsets and devices without the need for a physical SIM card.

“There’s massive demand for eSIMs for both consumer and business users, and we are glad to have a solution that will appeal to a range of people – from those who have been juggling a work and personal phone, to those who want to use a local SIM while roaming overseas, or have a backup service on their phone. Now they can use a single device and virtually switch between SIMs,” says Zac Summers, 2degrees Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

Summers said offering eSIMs also allows people to trial the 2degrees network.

“We have spent more than a billion dollars on our mobile network. It’s, quite frankly, awesome. With eSIMs, it’s easy for people to give it a trial. I am confident they will like what they see.”

Summers said the next step is making eSIMs available on wearable devices.

Summers said that 2degrees’ 5G rollout continues at pace as well.

New locations available in August include; Ellerslie North, Northcote and Wakefield St in Auckland, and Halswell, Bush Inn, Sparks Road and Riccarton West in Christchurch.

eSIM capable devices include:

  • iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, all iPhone 11, 12 & 13 ranges, iPhone SE 2020, and SE 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 ranges (excluding FE models), Note20 and Note20 Ultra, all Fold and Flip models
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X5, Find X5 Pro
  • iPad Mini 5th gen (2019) and later
  • iPad Air 3rd gen (2019) and later
  • iPad Pro 3rd gen (2018)

