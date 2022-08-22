KiwiSaver Adviser National Capital Wins “Most Innovative Financial Advisory Firm In New Zealand” Award

Auckland-based KiwiSaver advisory firm National Capital has won a FinTech award, named “Most Innovative Financial Advisory Firm 2022 - New Zealand” by Wealth and Finance magazine.

The FinTech awards were launched six years ago by Wealth and Finance magazine to recognise firms that are working to redefine finance and banking for the modern age and the ever-changing modern consumer.

National Capital Director and Financial Advisor Clive Fernandes shared his thoughts on winning the award, stating that “our work is always focussed around benefitting the client in innovative and convenient ways, and I believe this award points to the fact that we must be doing something right. We will be working to continue producing innovative Advice services for those who need it.”

Founded in 2018, National Capital consistently puts out financial and KiwiSaver-related content to boost financial literacy amongst their clients and progress their mission towards helping 1 million Kiwis become financially secure.

Their cost-free KiwiSaver advice and recommendations are available for clients through completing their website's free and easy KiwiSaver HealthCheck. With uniquely tailored advice, National Capital’s customers can make more informed decisions surrounding their KiwiSaver from anywhere in New Zealand.

With multiple components required to succeed in finances, people can often be left unsure of their next move. National Capital aims to constantly innovate how they offer their services, improving their KiwiSaver comparisons or helping Kiwis refine their knowledge on all things relating to different KiwiSaver funds.

For more KiwiSaver information and recommendations, head to NationalCapital.co.nz and complete the quick and free KiwiSaver HealthCheck.

© Scoop Media

