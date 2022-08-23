Auckland Property Developer’s Innovative Idea To Relieve Some Pain For Kiwis Buying New Homes

Auckland based property development company Solution Street, is giving up to $25,000 in cash back to new home buyers on their latest development in Hillcrest in an attempt to help relieve some pain for Kiwis buying homes in the changing property market.

“We have to think outside the box with how we could help Kiwis get onto the property ladder. Giving cash back in their pockets after confirming the purchase is a tangible way to ease a little pain for a new home buyer.” says Solution Street founder, Gary Gordon.

“The rising interest rates and extremely tight lending criteria is causing huge stress when it comes to buying homes at the moment.”

The Solution Street $25,000 cash back offer helps contribute towards their goal

of getting Kiwis into their own homes, through a smooth and simple buying journey.

Gordon says “The outcome of the cash back offer is to provide relief for buyers who are feeling the heat from banks. $25,000 cash back into buyers’ pockets would be able to cover

rent while the homes are being built, or could go towards mortgage repayments.”

CoreLogic’s buyer classification figures indicate first home buyers and mortgaged multiple-property owners remained relatively subdued in the past few months, due to stretched affordability, low gross rental yields, tighter credit conditions and higher mortgage rates.

Solution Street is responding to rising interest rates and tighter lending conditions that buyers are faced with in the current market. Their business model aims to help Kiwis get on the property ladder, offering advice, informational resources, and a team of consultants to help people along every step of the way.

“It’s hard enough for Kiwis to borrow and apply for a mortgage in today’s market,

and our main focus is to get Kiwis into homes when they’ve been told it’s not possible.”

Solution Street is offering the $25,000 cash back offer to eligible buyers on their currently available Hillcrest properties. To see if you are eligible, simply complete the online qualification form to instantly find out your result.

