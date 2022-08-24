Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 9:34 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks.

Branches of overseas banks can be an important link between our economy and global financial markets. The objective of the review is to create a simple, coherent and transparent policy framework for branches that protects and promotes financial stability.

Promoting a strong, efficient and inclusive financial system is fundamental to the overall resilience of the New Zealand economy, Deputy Governor and General Manager for Financial Stability Christian Hawkesby says.

To maintain a healthy and vibrant financial system we need Te Pekanga – our regulated entities, including branches of overseas banks – to be sound, innovative and have constructive working relationships with us.

Key proposals outlined in the paper include:
 

  • that all branches in New Zealand be restricted to engaging in wholesale business (that is with corporates, institutions and other wholesale investors), meaning they could not take retail deposits or offer products or services to retail customers;
  • to limit the maximum size of a branch to NZ$15 billion in total assets; and
  • that we continue to allow the dual registration of branches, provided:
    • the relevant subsidiary and branch are sufficiently separate, and any identified risks are mitigated by specific conditions of registration; and
    • dual-registered branches only conduct business with large wholesale customers – those with consolidated turnover greater than NZ$50 million.

We anticipate final decisions on the review to be taken in early 2023 after submissions on the second consultation have been considered. We are proposing a three-year transition period for full implementation.

The first consultation paper was published in October 2021 and set out the objectives, problem definition, assessment principles, and some high-level policy options and questions. We would like to thank the banking industry and other stakeholders for their feedback to the first consultation and engagement with the review process to date. Alongside the second consultation paper, we have also published a summary of submissions in response to the first consultation paper.

We welcome submissions on the policy questions set out in our Branch Policy consultation, and any alternative options or proposals, to be made before 16 November 2022. We will also be hosting a webinar on Wednesday 31 August 2022. Any interested parties are welcome to attend. To register your interest, please email

BranchPolicyReview@rbnz.govt.nz

The publication packages includes three documents:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 