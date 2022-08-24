Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beyond Recruitment Releases Winter 2022 Salary Guide For The NZ Tech Sector

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Beyond Recruitment

Auckland, 24 August 2022 – Full-Stack, Front-End or Cloud: filling roles in New Zealand’s busy technology sector demands excellent contractor rates and salaries combined with workplace flexibility.

Beyond Recruitment, the largest Kiwi-owned recruitment agency in the country, has just released its salary guide for the technology, transformation and digital sector. Based on recent job placements data, the guide gives insight into both contractor and salary earnings across Auckland, Wellington and the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

“We’re seeing that high-demand skills are still requiring a premium rate or salary. New Zealand is especially short of all types of software developers, automation testers, DevOps, site reliability engineers and integration architects.” says Liza Viz, CEO of Beyond Recruitment. “However, the curve is flattening slightly on permanent salaries and where flexibility is allowed, we are seeing a plateau.”

“Auckland roles tend to pay the highest, but IT professionals across New Zealand are securing six figure salaries. In the Bay of Plenty, agriculture, council, power and utilities are key industries needing IT professionals. Whereas in the Waikato, there is a growing tech sector, along with demand for software development projects, systems upgrades and cloud technologies in the health, education and council sectors,” adds Liza Viz.

“In the capital we’re seeing a slight increase in roles driven by both the government sector and general growth. There tends to be a lot of contract roles in Wellington, especially as government work is often project driven. With the tight labour market, there has been an increase in rates and salaries” says Ben Pearson, Executive General Manager – Wellington, Beyond Recruitment.

“As well as skills in the technical side of IT, we’re noticing that project managers, product managers, and product owners are growing in demand,” he adds.

Liza Viz recommends that organisations seeking to be an attractive employer of choice should focus on the full package, not just the money.

“Flexibility with when and where you work has become a very important consideration for job seeking candidates. Almost all candidates are seeking hybrid options that combine working from the home and from the office,” says Liza Viz.

“We’re seeing quite a range in the types of flexibility offered by organisations now. Some employers are open to hiring 100% remote workers however this isn’t the norm. Some organizations are trialling a 4-day work week.The options that trumps is hybrid working as organizations understand the importance of their teams working together and ensuring the culture stays intact .”

“Workers are also wanting to take extended holidays of 4 to 8 weeks, so job seekers are taking this either before starting a role or having the leave agreed on before accepting a role.” notes Liza Viz.

Further benefits that are becoming more commonplace in New Zealand organisations are company-paid training, a mobile phone/ telecommunications allowance, and health and life insurance.

The New Zealand technology sector employs approximately 113,000 professionals1,making up roughly 4% of the nation’s total workforce2.

  1. NZ Tech Annual Report 2022
  2. Stats NZ, June 2022 quarter

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Beyond Recruitment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 