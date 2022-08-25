Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Indigenous Strategy Leader Anthony Ruakere Adds To The Depth Of Deloitte’s Māori Services Offering

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 9:11 am
Press Release: Deloitte

Deloitte is pleased to announce the appointment of respected indigenous strategy leader Anthony Ruakere (Taranaki, Te Atiawa, Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-ā-Māhaki) as a partner in the Consulting and Hourua Pae Rau practices. Mr Ruakere brings a wealth of institutional and subject knowledge to Deloitte, where his human centric project approach allows him to understand client aspirations and deliver the best outcomes for the challenges they’re facing.

Anthony Ruakere

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive Mike Horne says, “It’s great to have Anthony join our team. His diverse skillset is an asset to our business and his passion to improve outcomes and create career pathways for Māori will see him make an impact that truly matters not only to our organisation but to many people.”

With a career spanning more than 20 years Mr Ruakere is experienced in delivering systems-wide change to address social inequities in Aotearoa New Zealand. He has supported public and private sector organisations to develop and implement strategies and frameworks which deliver not only on their own objectives, but in so doing, improve outcomes for Māori and Aotearoa as a whole.

Mr Ruakere said “I’m excited to join the partnership at Deloitte. Having the opportunity to combine the local and global capabilities of Deloitte with my passion for indigenous empowerment places me well to positively impact the lives of my children, and those that follow.”

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact Anthony will have with our people, our clients and our community,” concluded Mr Horne.

