Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Collaboration Helps Staff Expanding Hospo Business

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 9:48 am
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

A Ministry of Social Development (MSD) collaboration with Lone Star is helping the bar franchise expand its operation in Whangarei.

The Kensington Crossing franchise opened its doors in April 2021 and its popularity is such that from next Monday, owner Angus Rush is expanding opening hours to seven days - with lunch daily and breakfast on weekends.

Rush recently paired up with MSD employment liaison advisor, Rich Valkman to interview for extra bar staff, front of house, duty manager and kitchen hand to join Lone Star's 32 staff. By the end of the employment drive four of the five positions had been filled with another two taken on as casuals.
Explains Rush: "With the right support the part timers will become confident and capable in their mahi, ready to go full time if and when the time is right."
"Collaboration with MSD has allowed us to match jobseekers to skills and roles as we were setting up and now expanding in Whangarei. We offer NZQA accredited training in hospitality to our employees, including a New Zealand apprenticeship in cookery, food and beverage ", he says.
MSD Regional Commissioner, Graham MacPherson says that MSD jobseekers employed by Lone Star have gone from strength to strength.

"Lone Star has created a very supportive workplace where new employees learn the technical skills needed for a career in hospitality.

"Some of our long-term jobseekers who've struggled to maintain employment have been with Lone Star over a year now and with the encouragement of Angus and the team, are adding to their keti of skills."

MacPherson says the success of the collaboration with Lone Star offers the potential to create training pathways across the hospitality sector.
"There is a real appetite to bring skills development together with MSD supports such as Flexiwage and Apprenticeship Boost - both of which are vital as the sector returns to growth."

Pictured L-to-R: Angus Rush (Lone Star franchisee); Kristian Te Hoori (chef); Rich Valkman (MSD)

Star on the rise

Since joining the Lone Star Kristian Te Hoori's career in hospitality has been on the up.

Kristian was introduced to Lone Star owner Angus Rush after a HOSPO START course in Whangarei last December run in conjunction with the Restaurant Association and MSD. He started as a kitchen hand soon after.

His quick promotion to dessert chef and recently to cold chef he credits to a strong team culture and guidance from Rush and the Lone Star head chefs. He's now spreading the word to other jobseekers keen to start their hospitality career with the bar franchise.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Social Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 