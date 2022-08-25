Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

About Ecobulb Limited

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Ecobulb

Ecobulb Limited (formerly Energy Mad) is a 100% owned Christchurch company. We have a goal to “Save enough electricity to power New Zealand for one year”.

We are experts in designing, developing and delivering New Zealand regional and nationwide residential energy assessment and lighting projects.

We have a highly successful history and proven track record from delivering 96 large Ecobulb and energy efficiency projects with Governments, Energy Trusts, Lines Companies and Electricity Retailers, in New Zealand, Australia, the United States and Germany since 2004.

With approximately 25 Million “Ecobulb” energy saving light bulbs installed in an estimated 3.4 million New Zealand, Australian and United States homes, and having completed energy assessments in 37,300 New Zealand homes, Ecobulb is 64% of the way to achieving our goal.

These Ecobulbs are saving an estimated $6.0 billion electricity and 19 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission reductions over their lifetimes.

ECOBULB EFFICIENT LIGHTING PROJECTS DELIVERED

  1. From September 2005 to October 2006 we delivered a 13-month nationwide rollout of “Ecobulb” efficient lighting projects involving 22 regional size Ecobulb projects where:
  2. The three biggest sold 1.2 million Ecobulbs in 2005 and 2006 in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland. They were delivered in partnership with the Electricity Commission, Genesis Energy, Vector, Meridian Energy, Orion, Mercury Energy and Foodstuffs;
  3. 46% of Auckland homes brought Ecobulbs in the 2006 Mercury Ecobulb Project.
  4. We delivered the largest and most complex individual energy efficient lighting project ever undertaken in New Zealand with the “Shell” 2007 Ecobulb project that involved:
  5. The Electricity Commission, Housing New Zealand, Trustpower and 240 Shell stores;
  6. 1.25 million New Zealand homes mailed a personalised offer for Ecobulbs on Saturday 23 June 2007;
  7. 1.5 million Ecobulbs distributed to 240 Shell stores across New Zealand, along with prominently located displays and extensive point of sales materials to each of these stores that were set up in all 240 Shell stores on Friday 29 June 2007.
  8. Achieved 57% of New Zealand homes (915,000 homes) purchasing five or more Energy Mad Ecobulbs each by February 2009.
  9. Developed, secured EECA and electricity sector partnerships and funding for, and delivered, six complex regional size free Ecobulb LED projects in the last three years that included:
    1. Manufacturing, shipping and distributing 260,095 Ecobulbs to 18 event venues;
    2. The marketing to mail personalised letters to 71,814 homes sourced from 20 electricity retailers, with extensive newspaper, radio and social media advertising and editorial;
    3. Mobilising 500 people and 97 community groups to distribute the free Ecobulbs.
  10. We provide world leading high quality Ecobulb LEDs that maximise the energy savings, the New Zealand electricity network peak load reduction and carbon dioxide emission reductions.

ENERGY ASSESSMENTS DELIVERED

  1. We delivered free home energy efficiency assessments in 33,000 New Zealand homes through funding provided by Energy Trusts from 2006 to 2016. 11,000 of these homes purchased an insulation, efficient heating package and / or an efficient downlight package.
  2. We delivered six regional Home Energy Saver Programmes since April 2021 that involved:
  3. Ecobulb’s world first innovative “KnowHow” software platform for delivering in-home and on-line energy assessments’
  4. Co-funding for five of these from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Support for Energy Education in Communities Programme;
  5. 31 locally employed energy assessors undertaking free, personalised “energy assessments” to make these homes more energy efficient, help them find the lowest cost electricity retail plan, and supply them Ecobulb LEDs and energy efficient showerheads;
  6. 4,260 free home energy assessments completed.

AWARDS WON

Ecobulb Limited (which listed as Energy Mad on the Main Board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange in October 2011 and delisted in December 2018) has won the following main awards:

  1. 2012 New Zealand International Business Awards for “Most innovative business model in international business”.
  2. 2010 Air NZ Cargo Canterbury Export Awards “Emerging Exporter”.
  3. 2008 Bayer Innovations Award for “Design & Engineering”.
  4. 2007 Deloitte Unlimited Fast 50 “Fastest Growing Company in New Zealand” (12th Fastest Growing Company in Asia/Pacific).
  5. 2007 Price Waterhouse Coopers “New Zealand Hi-Tech Emerging Company”.
  6. 2007 Price Waterhouse Coopers “New Zealand Hi-Tech High Growth”.
  7. 2007 Sustainable Business Network “Making a Difference” Award.
  8. 2006 Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority “Special Award for Energy Efficiency”.
  9. 2006 New Zealand Engineering Excellence Awards “Sustainability and Clean Technology”.

