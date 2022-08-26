Rockit Global Is Hawke’s Bay ASB Exporter Of The Year

Rockit Global has been named ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay ASB Exporter of the Year for 2022 for the second time.

The Hastings apple business was presented with the award last night by ASB Executive General Manager for Corporate Banking, Nigel Annett, at the sold-out awards dinner at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

The judges remarked that Rockit Global’s commitment to excellence across their entire operations - quality, health and safety, gaining skills from outside the sector, growing skills from inside the sector - combined to produce outstanding results, and a solid platform for continued strong future growth.

Earlier in the evening, Rockit Global won the T&G Global Best Established Award, going head-to-head with the other category winners for the top award - Starboard Bio, producer and supplier of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients (winner of the ContainerCo Best Emerging Exporter Award), and Pultron Composites from Gisborne (winner of the Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence in Innovation Award).

The judges this year were NZTE Director, Wayne Norrie; ASB Head of International Trade, Fergus Lee; Napier Port Chairman, Alasdair Macleod; and NZTE Regional Manager, James Medina.

In the award citation, the judges said Rockit Global stood out in a very strong field. "Rockit impressed the judges in all stages of the business. Taking a small apple to the globe in record numbers is not an easy task, but Rockit has evolved into a stunning company that exceeded expectations. From the newly-built packhouse showing efficiency through automation, to innovative and targeted marketing, generating record returns for growers, all within a well-managed and focused organisation."

The judges were amazed by Best Emerging Exporter, Starboard Bio’s, results which have been generated from years of sound business planning. Carefully selecting and securing a target market, a supply partner, and implementing good process and procedures mature beyond their years, Starboard Bio has now hit its straps and is generating impressive growth.

The judges praised the Excellence in Innovation category winner, Pultron Composites, for their maturity around innovation processes as well as their overall ecosystem. Pultron have truly embedded Innovation into their organisation. They have also demonstrated the ability to commercialise these innovations, and made a significant impact on the world stage.

The other 2022 finalists were - Rare New Zealand (Hastings); 3sixty2 (Havelock North); PSI Brand (Napier); Freshmax NZ (Hastings); The New Zealand Casings Company - for two categories - (Whakatu); and Scottsdale Construction Systems (Napier).

The Unsung Heroes Award, which recognises work behind the scenes in exporting companies, was shared by Jade Elstone from Pan Pac, Ross Howard of Freshmax and Damien Corbett from Hawke’s Bay Airport. The judges said they couldn’t single out one person, so decided to recognise all three businesses and individuals "who, in their own way, each make a significant difference to exporting in the region."

The Judges’ Choice Award, a discretionary category, was won by The New Zealand Casings Company. The judges loved their passion and vision, and the approach of using Amazon to not only sell sausage casings, but total food solutions.

ASB’s Fergus Lee felt this year that entrants’ entrepreneurial spirit and passion came through. ‘’The finalists were all very close in terms of quality, and our decision was very difficult. Everyone should be very proud of their achievements to-date and the progress they are making. The eventual winners are bringing something very special to-market.’’ ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay Executive Officer, Amanda Liddle, said the innovation and hard work on display from the entries was inspiring, given the relentlessly difficult trading environment exporters have been facing, so congratulations were due to the finalists. "We are also grateful for the support of ASB, our category sponsors and also Hawke’s Bay Airport, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council, Grundy Productions, The Jingle King and Te Mata Estate."

Business Central Chief Executive, Simon Arcus, said he was blown away by the buzz surrounding the Awards. "It’s fantastic to watch Hawke’s Bay come together and celebrate these superb businesses. They deserve every bit of praise, and their future is bright."

Full List of 2022 ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay Award Winners:

2022 ASB Hawke’s Bay Exporter of the Year: Rockit Global

T&G Global Best Established Award : Rockit Global

ContainerCo Best Emerging Exporter Award : Starboard Bio

Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence in Innovation Award : Pultron Composites

Unsung Heroes Award : Jade Elstone (Pan Pac), Ross Howard (Freshmax), Damien Corbett (Hawke’s Bay Airport)

Judges’ Choice Award : The New Zealand Casings Company

