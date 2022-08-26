Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SBC Welcomes Six New Business Leaders To Its Advisory Board

Friday, 26 August 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: Sustainable Business Council

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) has announced the election of six new prominent business leaders to its Advisory Board.

The new members are:

- Chris Aughton (CEO, EnviroNZ)

- Angela Busby (Chief Strategy Officer, AIA)

- Neeraj Lala (CEO, Toyota NZ)

- Laura Scampion (Country Managing Partner, DLA Piper)

- Simon Tucker (Director of Global Sustainability, Stakeholder Affairs and Trade, Fonterra Cooperative Group)

- Amanda Whiting (CEO, IAG NZ)

"The SBC Advisory Board plays a critical role in providing guidance and input into the work we do. We are very pleased to be welcoming such a high calibre of business leaders, representing a cross-section of New Zealand sectors, to the Board," says SBC Executive Director Mike Burrell.

"2022 is a milestone year for sustainability in Aotearoa with the delivery of the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan and National Adaptation Plan. The experience and passion of these new board members, alongside our existing members, will have a significant impact as we continue to work to secure a zero-carbon future where nature, business, and people, can thrive."

SBC is also pleased to announce the election of long-standing Board Member Gareth Marriott (Australia and New Zealand Managing Director of global facilities management services company, OCS) to the position of Chair.

"I’m a firm believer that one business or one person doesn’t have all the answers. If we are going to affect real change to leave our communities and our planet in a better place, we need to work collaboratively," says Mr Marriott.

"Working with like-minded leaders and the team at the Sustainable Business Council provides an opportunity to connect, commit, learn and lead. We have a responsibility to Aotearoa New Zealand to advocate at the highest levels for change to improve outcomes for the next generation - I’m excited to be part of the way forward."

SBC would also like to acknowledge its departing Board Members, former Chair Karen Silk, outgoing Chair Marc England, Malcolm Johns, Peter Simons, and Wayne McNee, and thank them for the enormous contribution they made during their tenures.

Further details on SBC’s Advisory Board can be found here.

About SBC

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) is a CEO-led membership organisation with more than 130 businesses from all sectors, ambitious for a sustainable New Zealand. Members represent more than $118 billion of collective turnover, 33% of GDP, and nearly 190,000 full-time jobs. Our network gives members unparalleled influence and the ability to take large-scale collective action. SBC is part of the BusinessNZ network and is the New Zealand Global Network partner to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. www.sbc.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sustainable Business Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Air New Zealand: Refuelled For Recovery, Air New Zealand Announces 2022 Annual Result
In a year of ongoing twists and turns, Air New Zealand has recapitalised its business and, in the last quarter, experienced greater than expected demand for travel, while managing rising costs and an ongoing pandemic... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Increase Y/Y In All Regions
Applications per job ad are almost on par with where they were last year after a second month-on-month increase... More>>


EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 