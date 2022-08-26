SBC Welcomes Six New Business Leaders To Its Advisory Board

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) has announced the election of six new prominent business leaders to its Advisory Board.

The new members are:

- Chris Aughton (CEO, EnviroNZ)

- Angela Busby (Chief Strategy Officer, AIA)

- Neeraj Lala (CEO, Toyota NZ)

- Laura Scampion (Country Managing Partner, DLA Piper)

- Simon Tucker (Director of Global Sustainability, Stakeholder Affairs and Trade, Fonterra Cooperative Group)

- Amanda Whiting (CEO, IAG NZ)

"The SBC Advisory Board plays a critical role in providing guidance and input into the work we do. We are very pleased to be welcoming such a high calibre of business leaders, representing a cross-section of New Zealand sectors, to the Board," says SBC Executive Director Mike Burrell.

"2022 is a milestone year for sustainability in Aotearoa with the delivery of the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan and National Adaptation Plan. The experience and passion of these new board members, alongside our existing members, will have a significant impact as we continue to work to secure a zero-carbon future where nature, business, and people, can thrive."

SBC is also pleased to announce the election of long-standing Board Member Gareth Marriott (Australia and New Zealand Managing Director of global facilities management services company, OCS) to the position of Chair.

"I’m a firm believer that one business or one person doesn’t have all the answers. If we are going to affect real change to leave our communities and our planet in a better place, we need to work collaboratively," says Mr Marriott.

"Working with like-minded leaders and the team at the Sustainable Business Council provides an opportunity to connect, commit, learn and lead. We have a responsibility to Aotearoa New Zealand to advocate at the highest levels for change to improve outcomes for the next generation - I’m excited to be part of the way forward."

SBC would also like to acknowledge its departing Board Members, former Chair Karen Silk, outgoing Chair Marc England, Malcolm Johns, Peter Simons, and Wayne McNee, and thank them for the enormous contribution they made during their tenures.

Further details on SBC’s Advisory Board can be found here.

About SBC

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) is a CEO-led membership organisation with more than 130 businesses from all sectors, ambitious for a sustainable New Zealand. Members represent more than $118 billion of collective turnover, 33% of GDP, and nearly 190,000 full-time jobs. Our network gives members unparalleled influence and the ability to take large-scale collective action. SBC is part of the BusinessNZ network and is the New Zealand Global Network partner to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. www.sbc.org.nz

