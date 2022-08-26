Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra Provides Milk Price Update

Friday, 26 August 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: Fonterra

Fonterra today revised its 2022/23 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range from NZ$8.75-$10.25 per kgMS to NZ$8.50-$10.00 per kgMS.

This reduces the midpoint of the range from NZ$9.50 to NZ$9.25 per kgMS, however the current advance payment rate of NZ$5.70 per kgMS is unchanged.

Fonterra Chief Executive Miles Hurrell says “the change in the 2022/23 forecast Farmgate Milk Price will be disappointing for our farmers but it reflects a number of factors, including the recent downward trend in global dairy prices driven by some short-term softening in global demand, and the general impact of inflation on purchasing behaviour. However, we believe the longer-term outlook for dairy remains positive,” says Mr Hurrell.

Fonterra will release its financial results for the year ending 31 July 2022 on Thursday, 22 September 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fonterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZDF: RNZAF Delivers More Equipment As Kiribati Battles Drought
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has delivered additional freight to Kiribati to assist its response to the extreme drought the country is facing. The flight, which departed RNZAF Base Auckland on Thursday... More>>



Fonterra: Provides Milk Price Update
Fonterra today revised its 2022/23 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range from NZ$8.75-$10.25 per kgMS to NZ$8.50-$10.00 per kgMS... More>>




Air New Zealand: Refuelled For Recovery, Air New Zealand Announces 2022 Annual Result
In a year of ongoing twists and turns, Air New Zealand has recapitalised its business and, in the last quarter, experienced greater than expected demand for travel, while managing rising costs and an ongoing pandemic... More>>




Ethiopia: Massive Fuel Theft Puts WFP Operations In Tigray At Risk
The robbery of over half a million tonnes of fuel from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region will make it impossible to continue operations that support millions of hungry people, the UN agency said on Thursday... More>>

Mindful Money: KiwiSaver Funds Are Investing Billions Of Dollars In Companies That Most Of The Public Want To Avoid
Most KiwiSaver funds and other investment funds claim to be investing ethically. However, as the FMA pointed out in its report on 27 July, very few funds provide evidence... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Increase Y/Y In All Regions
Applications per job ad are almost on par with where they were last year after a second month-on-month increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 