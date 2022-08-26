Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Staff Wage Rises Outstrip Director Fees Increases

Friday, 26 August 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Institute Of Directors

Fees paid to directors are not rising as quickly as staff wage increases and appear to have escaped the volatility created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 Directors’ Fees Report reveals.

The median non-executive directors’ annual fee rose 3.1% to reach $51,529 in 2022, up from $50,000 in 2021. This was less than the 7.1% fee growth seen in 2021, and less than the median wage increase of 4% in the year to June 2022 (Labour Cost Index).

The report, produced by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in partnership with Ernst & Young (EY), provides key information on director remuneration in New Zealand. It brings together data for 2,220 New Zealand directorships held by 809 members of the IoD across 1,413 organisations.

“The moderate growth in the median fee follows a large jump in 2021, which was itself a rebalancing after fees stalled in 2020 as the pandemic impacted,” says Michael Fraser, GM Learning & Branch Engagement at the IoD.

“What we have seen this year is closer to what we saw before the pandemic - in 2019 the median non-executive director’s fee rose 3% - so it may indicate a return to more normal times.”

Sense of value

The report found that most directors don’t think their fees adequately reflect their responsibility and the value they contribute through their governance work. There is a considerable risk of personal liability and reputational damage associated with the role and environmental, social and governance expectations are evolving and increasing fast.

“Given the increased scrutiny around compliance, the need to protect worker wellbeing, ongoing challenges around skills gaps and staff shortages, and focus on sustainability, the role of directors has never been more important. If they aren’t paid appropriately, we’ll struggle to attract the right talent to the sector and then everyone loses,” said Una Diver, EY New Zealand, People Advisory Services Partner.

This concern about fees is most pronounced with state-owned enterprises, Crown entities and Māori land entities.

“There appear to be similar issues with SOE directors, too,” Diver says.

But this may be starting to be recognised in the marketplace. Crown entity directors saw an average 8.3% increase in fees in 2022 compared with 2021.

“For Crown entities this likely reflects three important issues: the complexity of the public sector and the uncertainty of these roles, including relatively fixed tenure; the potential for a gap in fees levels between the public and private sectors that needed to be closed; and the need to retain and recruit strong governance talent for Crown entities,” says Fraser.

Chairs are generally being remunerated at levels that reflect their additional responsibilities, although smaller organisations and certain sectors don’t reflect this trend.

“Typically, chair fees are about 200% of other board members, representing the typical difference in workload and the fact that most chairs don’t receive additional committee fees,” says Diver. “Bigger organisations are closer to this level, but there is no particular pattern by size. Wholesale and retail trade and information, media and telecommunications have the smallest premium for chairs, despite the potential scale of the organisations in these sectors.”

Gender gaps

While women now make up 52.5% % of public sector boards, on average across all sectors only 31% of the directors surveyed for the report were women.

This imbalance is acute with non-executive and executive chairs (22.6% and 16.7% respectively are women).

“Director fee levels and the rate of fee increases for women and men remain significantly different, but we are seeing the gap close as more women take up higher-paying board roles, ” says Diver.

“The median fee for male non-executive directors has risen 7.6% over the past four years, and jumped 32.8% for women. This has brought the 2022 average fees for each gender much closer - $51,759 for men and $50,000 for women.”

Changes to board work

The nature of board work also continues to evolve to meet contemporary expectations. Respondents report more flexible working arrangements, more virtual meetings and sustainability committees are now more common.

“Sustainability committees seem to be meeting with the same frequency as the important audit and finance committees, and committee chair remuneration is similar between the two,” Fraser says.

“This reflects the increasing importance of sustainability considerations for many boards.”

This is the eighth year the IoD has partnered with EY to produce its Directors’ Fees Report, providing benchmarks to help organisations to set director fees.

The research also provides insights to support the IoD’s wide-ranging services to support, equip and enable directors to add value to their organisations and wider communities.

The full 2022 Directors’ Fees Report contains comprehensive detail and is available for purchase here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Institute Of Directors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZDF: RNZAF Delivers More Equipment As Kiribati Battles Drought
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has delivered additional freight to Kiribati to assist its response to the extreme drought the country is facing. The flight, which departed RNZAF Base Auckland on Thursday... More>>



Fonterra: Provides Milk Price Update
Fonterra today revised its 2022/23 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range from NZ$8.75-$10.25 per kgMS to NZ$8.50-$10.00 per kgMS... More>>




Air New Zealand: Refuelled For Recovery, Air New Zealand Announces 2022 Annual Result
In a year of ongoing twists and turns, Air New Zealand has recapitalised its business and, in the last quarter, experienced greater than expected demand for travel, while managing rising costs and an ongoing pandemic... More>>




Ethiopia: Massive Fuel Theft Puts WFP Operations In Tigray At Risk
The robbery of over half a million tonnes of fuel from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region will make it impossible to continue operations that support millions of hungry people, the UN agency said on Thursday... More>>

Mindful Money: KiwiSaver Funds Are Investing Billions Of Dollars In Companies That Most Of The Public Want To Avoid
Most KiwiSaver funds and other investment funds claim to be investing ethically. However, as the FMA pointed out in its report on 27 July, very few funds provide evidence... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Increase Y/Y In All Regions
Applications per job ad are almost on par with where they were last year after a second month-on-month increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 