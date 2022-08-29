Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Research Shows High Prevalence Of Workplace Bullying And Harassment

Monday, 29 August 2022, 9:24 am
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

New research has revealed that Māori, Pacific, Asian, as well as disabled and bisexual workers, are disproportionately affected by bullying and harassment in the workplace.

These findings have been published in the report “Experiences of Workplace Bullying and Harassment in Aotearoa New Zealand” by Te Kāhui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission.

Conducted by Kantar Public, a national survey of Aotearoa New Zealand’s workplace was undertaken to understand the prevalence of sexual harassment, racial harassment and bullying across our workplaces.

The survey found 30 percent of workers experienced sexual harassment in the last 5 years, 39 percent experienced racial harassment in the last 5 years and 20 percent experienced bullying behaviour frequently in the last 12 months alone.

“It is unacceptable that abuse is occurring and is so widespread in our workplaces. We are essentially failing our people,” said Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner, Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo.

When broken down further, the data revealed that young females, bisexual, and disabled workers were especially likely to have experienced sexual harassment. Racial harassment was most prevalent among minority ethnicities, disabled workers, and migrant workers.

Workers who reported the highest rates of bullying included younger workers, disabled, bisexual, and Pacific workers.

As a result of these experiences, 86 percent of workers who were harassed or bullied said they were negatively impacted, while 29 percent said their experiences had a large or extremely negative impact.

Workers said their experiences of bullying and harassment left them feeling disrespected, uncomfortable, angry, frustrated, and anxious. Some workers were so distressed that they reported considering or attempting suicide.

“These stories are heartbreaking. Workers shouldn’t have to fear for their mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing while out earning a living for themselves, their households and contributing to our national prosperity.”

“Dignity and basic rights to a safe work environment, free of discrimination and violence, must be protected, respected, and remedied. Employers must ensure that staff do not abuse power and influence over other colleagues,” added Sumeo.

The research also found that formal pathways for addressing harassment and bullying were both uncommon and, when accessed, often ineffective. Only 24 percent of workers raised a formal complaint, but almost a third of workers chose not to tell anyone about it.

“Often, workers do not feel empowered to come forward with bullying or harassment complaints for a range of reasons, including feelings of shame, denial, fear of consequences, hopelessness, helplessness, and fear of facing scrutiny and blame,” explained Sumeo.

“Employers are responsible for creating a safe environment, implementing robust processes and providing adequate support to ensure workers are able to speak openly about their experiences without fear for their livelihoods or fear of retaliation.”

Many workers said they wanted better support, preferably from someone independent looking into workplace culture and policies.

“The study suggests that formal pathways for prevention and responding to harmful workplace behaviours are insufficient. Victims do not want to go through an adversarial system and the burden rests on them to be the confronter. Workers simply aren’t getting the support that they need,” Sumeo said.

“I call on the Government, business, and unions to collaborate now to urgently and critically review our Accident Compensation and Health and Safety at Work laws, to better support those who have suffered and continue to suffer harm from these acts of violence. We also need to make clear the duties and responsibilities of employers to prevent revictimization from abusers.”

“Working Kiwis have a right to safe, healthy work environments, and deserve better protection than what is afforded to them now.”

