Financial Advice NZ Conference Features Line-up Of 20 Top Speakers

Financial Advice New Zealand’s online annual conference next week will feature a line-up of 20 top New Zealand and international speakers and facilitators covering a wide range of subjects.

The conference, which will be held on 6-7 September, is entitled ‘Ignite: New Ideas, New Possibilities, New Conversations”. It’s being held at the brand new Te Pae Conference Centre in Christchurch,

Chief Executive Katrina Shanks says the format will be dynamic, interactive and user friendly.

“After the disappointment of having to hold last year’s conference online due to Covid, we’re really buzzing to be able to hold this year’s as an in-person event with over 500 delegates registered to date.

“We believe we’re delivering an event that is pretty special, to make up for last year.

“We have an inspiring and energising line-up of speakers and workshop facilitators who I know will give delegates insights and practical tools to take them forward in their businesses.

“As well as the top speakers, we have workshops on Tools for your Business and Tools for You that will cater for all tastes and needs.”

Keynote speakers:

Christopher Luxon - opening speaker: The Leader of the Opposition and the MP for Botany.

Chris Riddell - Reinvented Business: A futurist and optimist who will uncover the diversifications, innovations and strategies that some of the world’s most exciting businesses.

Jonathan Pain - the geopolitical landscape: A global economics expert who will open eyes to the changes taking place in the global economy.

Kamal Sarma - The Connection Advantage: This expert on human connection will explore how to create deep connections at personal level, team level and purpose level, and how to use them to create a sustainable competitive advantage.

Sir Michael Jones – Leading change: The All Black legend will share his incredible story, and unpack what motivates him and how he leads and inspires others to create change.

Lightning Talk speakers

Samantha Barrass: The Chief Executive of the FMA is a Kiwi economist who has a wealth of experience in finance and banking from the UK and Gibraltar.Victoria Devine: The founder and host of ‘She’s on the Money’ podcast, which has become an online community of more than 200,000 women, a podcast with more than 5 million downloads, and a platform empowering women to change their financial situations.

Vic Crone: A former CEO of Callaghan Innovation and Managing Director at Xero has a track record of leading and implementing strategy, and building organisational culture.

Sir Ian Taylor: One of New Zealand’s foremost technology innovators who founded Animation Research Ltd on a handshake and now covers sports events all over the world.

Tools for Your Business workshops

Matt Church: The founder of Thought Leaders and The Leadership Landscape will discuss powerful positioning in a competitive landscape and how to be more than a trusted adviser.

Adrian Pickstock: The Director of Quad Coaching will talk about meshing strategy with reality, the disciplines of execution, habits critical for successful execution, and recognising your customers.

Ekant Veer: Professor of Marketing, University of Canterbury, will explore how to build brand value and how that can be communicated to clients.

Shefali Pawar: Senior Research Officer, Te Ngira - Institute for Population Research, will discuss the changing demographic landscape of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Tools for You workshop

Gilbert Enoka: The All Blacks Manager and Mental Skills Coach will discuss how to perform under pressure.

Laura Holyoake: AIA Vitality Coach will discuss the relationship between client engagement and adviser wellbeing.

Kevin Biggar: A trans-Atlantic rowing race winner and motivational speaker will offer insights and advice to help remove internal barriers and make a step change in performance.

Daniel Batten: This serial entrepreneur and CEO coach will offer practical tools to cultivate winning habits in business.

Amy Scott: A people expert who will offer the framework to get motivated and stay motivated.

Kayleigh Woodings: Leadership, Emotional Culture and Strengths Facilitator will stimulate thinking about and discussing how people can leverage what they are good at.

Masterclass: Michael Kitces is the Chief Financial Planning Nerd for Kitces.com, publisher of the leading financial advisor blog Nerd’s Eye View, and enthusiastic host of the Financial Advisor Success podcast.

Katrina Shanks says during conference Financial Advice NZ will also launch the latest Massey University Retirement Expenditure Guidelines Report, in association with Consilium.

Late registrations are still accepted

