Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction

New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>

NZDF: RNZAF Delivers More Equipment As Kiribati Battles Drought

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has delivered additional freight to Kiribati to assist its response to the extreme drought the country is facing. The flight, which departed RNZAF Base Auckland on Thursday... More>>





Fonterra: Provides Milk Price Update

Fonterra today revised its 2022/23 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range from NZ$8.75-$10.25 per kgMS to NZ$8.50-$10.00 per kgMS... More>>