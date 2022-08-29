realestate.co.nz Appoints The Monkeys Aotearoa, Launching New Brand Design And Ad Campaign

New Zealand’s longest standing property portal, realestate.co.nz, has appointed The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, as its new strategic, design and creative agency.

realestate.co.nz CEO Sarah Wood says, “We are thrilled to collaborate with The Monkeys Aotearoa to develop a new brand identity and campaign that cuts through the noise of the market, builds brand love, and focuses on the buyer and their life. Over the last few years we have re-platformed our web product, launched our app, improved search accuracy, speed and many of our product features, so we were looking for someone to help drive our next stage of growth.

“The Monkeys had the strategic depth, creative firepower and design we were looking for. They’ve proven to be true partners, great collaborators, leading to finished work that we’re all proud of.”

Justin Mowday, CEO, The Monkey Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, says: “realestate.co.nz is the Samsung of the property listings sector; they have a better product, better experience, better speed, better accuracy, but they’re up against a goliath brand that enjoys the default status, so many people just don’t know how good realestate.co.nz is. We’ve loved the opportunity to get involved from strategy to brand design and communications. Sarah, Vanessa, and the team have been brilliant partners and we look forward to the results coming.”

The Monkeys has led a refresh of the design system alongside the development of the new brand platform ‘It all starts here’. The new design system incorporates an evolution of the logo, with the new identity being applied to the product itself, including the website, app and advertising campaign.

At the heart of the ad campaign is a piece of storytelling – the tale of a young girl and her father as they navigate the highs and lows of moving house. It documents the girl’s initial frustration of moving away from her friends, to her awe and wonderment as she realises their new house gives her unspoilt access to her favourite thing – the night sky.

https://vimeo.com/743243262/cb97f56506

Damon Stapleton, Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, says: “We like the thought that finding a new house isn’t just about the bricks, mortar, number of rooms or off-street parking, it’s actually about the type of life you want to live. So rather than follow the category convention of leading with ads about functional product features, we want to encourage people to think about the life they want and finding the home that will help them achieve that.

“This story is reminiscent of many of us who have sought out change, in order to achieve the life we want to live. The film heroes the idea that wherever you are, whatever you’re looking for, change all starts at realestate.co.nz.”

Alongside the broadcast film, the campaign also includes OOH, online video and digital that champions the night sky and the search portal that led to it.

To view realestate.co.nz ‘It all start here’ campaign https://vimeo.com/743243262/cb97f56506

Campaign Credits:

Client: realestate.co.nz

Chief Executive Officer: Sarah Wood

General Manager Marketing and Media: Vanessa Williams

Head of Brand and Communications: Ashley Harder

Agency: The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song

Chief Creative Officer: Damon Stapleton

Chief Business Officer: Storm Day

Head of Planning: Tom Sykes

Group Business Director: Ruth Coulson

Head of Integrated Production: Rosie Grayson

Creative Directors: James Connor & Christie Cooper

Planning Director: Craig McLeod

Designer: Lucinda Fortescue-Hansen

Business Manager: Georgie Burns

Art Director: Susannah O’hUadhaigh

Copywriter: Arron Sharma

Finch Productions

Director – Zia Mandviwalla

Executive Producer – Bex Kelly

Producer – Duncan Bernard

DP – Ziga Zupancic

Production Designer – Sarah Cooper

Editor – Julian Currin

Colourist – Alana Cotton

Online – Creature Post

Sound and music – Liquid Studios

Media Partner: OMD

