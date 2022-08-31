Auckland Leads Rise In Multi-unit Homes

In the year ended July 2022, there were 50,614 new homes consented, up 12 percent from the year ended July 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“The number of new homes consented remains high due to the rise in multi-unit homes, especially in Auckland,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Nationally, there were 27,287 multi-unit homes consented in the year ended July 2022, up 35 percent compared with the year ended July 2021. Over the same period 23,327 stand-alone houses were consented (down 6.4 percent).

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

