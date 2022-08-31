Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Partnership To Accelerate Māori And Pacific Entrepreneurship

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

A partnership to accelerate the growth and development of Māori and Pacific entrepreneurship across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland has been formed between Māori professional services organisation, HTK Group and GridAKL – the innovation campus based in Wynyard Quarter run by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

The organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together to build entrepreneurial capability across the rohe and play an active role in supporting pakihi Māori and Pacific to thrive.


The partners will explore opportunities to deliver work programmes for Māori and Pacific entrepreneurs, who are underrepresented in the business community in Tāmaki Makaurau.


Grounded in the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, this partnership is built around the shared mission to grow the number of successful Māori and Pacific businesses in Tāmaki Makaurau.


Renata Hakiwai, Managing Director of HTK Group says the partnership with Auckland’s economic and cultural agency opens up an opportunity for more Māori and Pacific businesses to be present at the heart of the region’s innovation ecosystem, to scale up and get access to the country’s biggest economy and to connect with other start-ups and businesses across the region.

"As the country's biggest regional economy, we see Tāmaki as a place that our pakihi Māori and Pasifika can use to springboard into the national and global economy," says Renata Hakiwai.

“This partnership will elevate the prominence of pakihi Māori and Pasifika in the economic engine of Aotearoa.”

As part of the partnership, GridAKL provides HTK Group with permanent co-working spaces at its start-up campus, GRID AKL/Lysaght at Wynyard Quarter, where HTK Group will lead monthly Auckland-focused Māori business wānanga.

Renata Hakiwai says that the decision to locate HTK Group’s team at GridAKL was driven not just by practical considerations, but also its symbolic meaning.

“Representation matters - our goal is to empower those who may have never envisioned themselves in this space to take the leap. We want to serve as role models for ethical and effective business practices and attract Māori businesses to join our ecosystem”.

Tāmaki Makaurau has a higher number of Māori entrepreneurs in the information media and telecommunications industry (includes IT and digital tech sectors). However, Māori businesses employ only 2.9 people on average compared with 24.6 for non-Māori businesses in the region*.

Nick Hill, Chief Executive of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says that the partnership between GridAKL and HTK Group has significant meaning for the region’s strategy to grow the Māori economy and support businesses to scale up.

“There is a huge potential for Māori small businesses, with the right support, training and fair access to existing resources across the innovation ecosystem.”

“At GridAKL and via its innovation network, we successfully run a number of programmes with Māori and Pacific entrepreneurs, and we always look to elevate these relationships. The partnership with HTK Group enables us to do so, and we look forward to working with Renata and the team.”

“HTK Group has built a reputation for providing excellent business support and running start-up accelerator programmes in other parts of the country and we are delighted to partner with them and bring their unique expertise in working with Māori and Pacific businesses to Tāmaki Makaurau”, says Nick Hill.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>



Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>

NZDF: RNZAF Delivers More Equipment As Kiribati Battles Drought
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has delivered additional freight to Kiribati to assist its response to the extreme drought the country is facing. The flight, which departed RNZAF Base Auckland on Thursday... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>



Ethiopia: Massive Fuel Theft Puts WFP Operations In Tigray At Risk
The robbery of over half a million tonnes of fuel from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region will make it impossible to continue operations that support millions of hungry people, the UN agency said on Thursday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 