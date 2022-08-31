Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZCTU Launches Fundraiser For Locked-out Kawerau Mill Workers

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 12:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and the Pulp and Paper Workers Union have launched a fundraiser to support the locked-out workers at Kawerau Mill.

Working people on strike at Kawerau Mill have been threatened with more than half a million dollars in damages by manufacturing giant Essity.

Essity, which manufactures for brands including Purex, Sorbent, Libra and Handee, is one of the largest hygiene and health companies in the world. In the first six months of 2022, it made a profit of $330 million NZD, with an increase in net sales of 27.8%.

145 millworkers have been locked out of their workplace by Essity since 9 August. The strike was prompted after the company refused to pay wages in line with inflation.

Last week, Essity instructed the company’s superannuation provider to block people from making financial hardship withdrawals from their own savings.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the company was trying to intimidate its workers.

“The retaliatory behaviour exhibited by Essity is shameful. New Zealanders will not stand for any company treating their people so poorly.

“This is a time of struggle for working people in Kawerau – and we all have a responsibility to give them the support they need.”

Pulp and Paper Workers Union National Secretary Tane Phillips has accused Essity of using starvation tactics.

“We must stand together with Kawerau Mill workers and their whānau.”

People can donate to the fundraiser at together.org.nz/kawerau_mill_workers_need_your_support

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>



Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>

NZDF: RNZAF Delivers More Equipment As Kiribati Battles Drought
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has delivered additional freight to Kiribati to assist its response to the extreme drought the country is facing. The flight, which departed RNZAF Base Auckland on Thursday... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>



Ethiopia: Massive Fuel Theft Puts WFP Operations In Tigray At Risk
The robbery of over half a million tonnes of fuel from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region will make it impossible to continue operations that support millions of hungry people, the UN agency said on Thursday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 