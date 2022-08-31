NZ- US Business Council Chair

It was announced today that senior diplomat and distinguished former ambassador, Rosemary Banks, has been appointed Chair of the NZUS Council. Acting Chair of the Council, Michael Barnett, commented that he was delighted to have secured Rosemary’s involvement in an organisation that has a far-reaching and active role to play in cultivating closer ties, safeguarding New Zealand’s interests and futureproofing the bilateral relationship.

Welcoming the appointment on behalf of the council's advisory board, Chair Fran O'Sullivan said, "Rosemary Banks has built a stellar reputation in Washington DC during her term as New Zealand's Ambassador. The advisory board - which has had the benefit of her insightful briefings from DC in recent years - looks forward to supporting her in her new role."

Responding to her appointment Rosemary said “I am honoured to have this opportunity to continue to grow the all-important relationship between Aotearoa/New Zealand and the U.S. At this time of rapid change, it is essential that as close partners we understand each other well. The NZUS Council has a crucial role to play in this.”

Rosemary will take up her position immediately.





