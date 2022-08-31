Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For 2022 Architecture Writing Competition

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Architects

Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects is delighted to announce The Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing will open on Monday 5 September.

The Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing have been running since 2015 and, in that time, have become a unique opportunity for lovers of writing and architecture to have their voices heard.

This year’s awards are even more poignant given the recent passing Sir Miles Warren. The Warren Trust was established in 2006 and over the last decade has given more than $1.4 million to promote architectural education to both the architectural profession and the wider public in New Zealand.

Like last year, this year’s competition will include essay writing, but entries can also be made in the form of poetry and fiction to comics, creative non-fiction and humour.

The writing topic for this year is simple: What does architecture mean to you? You can write anything on this subject, so long as it has something to do with architecture.

That might include answering questions such as:

  • What emotions do you feel when looking at, reading about or discussing architecture?
  • What is your favourite piece of architecture and why?
  • What do you believe makes great architecture?
  • Does architecture mean sustainability alongside great design?
  • What role can great architecture play in our growing towns and cities?

Finally, we will publish a book of winning and highly commended essays for people to collect and share. The essays will be published online, and may be syndicated to external media partners, depending on their subject matter.

Read past years' winning essays in our Awards section.

Help spread the word about our competition: download the A4 poster (PDF)

The details:

Enter the annual Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing in three categories:

  • Tamariki: up to the age of 13. Writing up to 800 words.
  • Rangatahi: ages 13-18, or currently enrolled in secondary school. Writing up to 1000 words.
  • Open: everyone else. Writing up to 1500 words.

The prizes:

  • Winner in the Tamariki category: $500
  • Winner in the Rangatahi category: $1000
  • Winner in the Open category: $2000
  • Highly commended (three prizes across all categories): $200 book voucher

Please note: More prizes may be awarded at the judges' discretion.

How to enter

  • Entries open on Monday 5 September 2022
  • Send your entry with your name and category you are entering to writingawards@nzia.co.nz
  • Tamariki and Rangatahi entries should include the age of the writer and the school you are attending.
  • Entries close on Monday 12 October 2022.

Find more from New Zealand Institute of Architects on InfoPages.
 
 
 
