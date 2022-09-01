Finalists Announced For The New Zealand International Business Awards 2022

57 finalists and nominees have made the final stage of the New Zealand International Business Awards 2022, the country’s most prestigious awards for export businesses.

This year’s Awards finalists and nominees come from around New Zealand and across a wide range of industries and sectors – representing the innovation, resilience, and ambition of New Zealand exporters on the world stage.

Winners across the ten award categories, plus a Supreme Award chosen by judges, will be revealed on Thursday 27 October at a gala Awards dinner in Auckland.

The New Zealand International Business Awards are run by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise | Te Taurapa Tūhono (NZTE). They celebrate the success of New Zealand businesses on the world stage and recognise excellence and innovative practice.

One new award is being presented in 2022: ‘Excellence in Brand Storytelling, brought to you by New Zealand Story.’

Convenor of judges David Downs says, “After all we’ve been through during the last few years, it’s now more important than ever to acknowledge New Zealand businesses for their successes. Yes, many have struggled during the pandemic, however there are also inspiring stories of those who have innovated, pivoted, and thrived.

“We are a nation of innovators. New Zealand companies innovate because they care – they care about our environment, they care about the people that work for them, and the customers who use their solutions. This spirit of ‘innovation with care’ has been a hallmark of successful New Zealand companies.

“Doing business internationally is never easy. Throw in COVID-19 disruptions, supply chain issues and rising costs: companies which have navigated all of this, and then some, deserve to be celebrated. The 2022 New Zealand International Business Awards are a great way to acknowledge these incredible achievements. It’s also an opportunity to share valuable insights and perspectives from the entrants.

“We’re genuinely privileged as judges to hear from these remarkable people and businesses. And the number of finalists in this year’s Awards – exceeding the record set for 2021 – is testament to the standards being set by exporters. They represent the hard work and the contribution that export businesses make to our economy and the communities we live in.”

This year’s finalists represent a wide range of sectors – spanning digital services, food and beverage, consumer products, agritech, and more, with a strong showing from regional New Zealand.

Finalists and nominees for all categories are listed below. Further details of the awards night can be found at www.nziba.co.nz.

The finalists and nominees announced are:

Best Emerging Business

CarbonClick

Grin Natural Products Limited

Huski

Nui Markets

Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited (VeVe)

Safe365

Virtual Medical Coaching

Best Medium Business

Auror

Dawn Aerospace

Goodnature

Shuttlerock

Van Dyck Fine Foods

Best Large Business

Cin7

Education Perfect

Ethique

New Zealand Mint Limited

Rockit Global Limited

Wellington Drive Technologies

Excellence in Brand Storytelling, brought to you by New Zealand Story

Flintfox International

Invivo

MINT Wear

New Zealand Nature Highlights

Shot Darts

The True Honey Co.

UBCO

Excellence in Innovation

NanoLayr

New Zealand Mint Limited

Parkable

Pultron Composites

Wellington Drive Technologies

Excellence in Integrating Digital Commerce for Growth

Cin7

MitoQ

New Zealand Nature Highlights

Trademonster

Excellence in Sustainability, brought to you by ANZ

Cogo

Decent Packaging

Ecostore

Ethique

Organic Initiative (Oi)

Silver Fern Farms

He kai kei aku ringa for Māori Excellence in Export

Agrisea New Zealand Seaweed Limited

MB Century

Kiwa Digital

Toro Studios

Inspiring Women Leaders, brought to you by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade | Manatū Aorere

Anne Fulton - Fuel50

Carmen Vicelich - Valocity

Frances Shoemack - Abel Odor Limited

Katherine Sandford - UBCO

Laura Goodwin - Novalok Storage Systems

Rebecca Percasky - Better Packaging Co.

Sam Witters - Toro Studios

Wendy Van Lieshout - Active New Zealand Partnership Limited

Leveraging Investment for International Growth, brought to you by Invest New Zealand

Auror

Cin7

Education Perfect

Leaft Foods

Whip Around

