Tahryn Mason Is The 2022 Corteva Young Viticulturist Of The Year

Congratulations to Tahryn Mason from Villa Maria in Marlborough, who became the 2022 Corteva Young Viticulturist of the Year. The National Final was held on 30 August at Indevin’s Bankhouse in Marlborough with the announcement made at the Awards Dinner the following evening.





Tahryn Mason

It has been a busy few months for Tahryn, aged 30, as he also recently became a father for the first time. The Young Vit competition is open to those 30 years and younger working in viticulture, so Tahryn was determined to take out the prestigious title in his last year of competing. Tahryn originally competed in the Auckland/Northern competition in 2019 when he was working at Villa Maria in Auckland, before moving to Marlborough in 2020.

“This competition has been the driving force and making of my career” he says. The competition helps grow Young Vits by giving them support, focus and opportunities to upskill and widen their networks.

“It’s very rewarding to see Young Vits grow and progress over the years,” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at New Zealand Winegrowers and National Co-Ordinator of the competition. “The competition helps them focus on studying and upskilling as well as opening many doors for them. It is fantastic to see the passion the Young Vits have for viticulture and their determination to win this competition. It’s tough but comes with so many rewards.”

Congratulations also to Katie Cameron, from Escarpment, Wairarapa who came second and Tai Nelson from Soljans Estate in Kumeu, Auckland who came third. Laura Marston and Nina Downer also excelled themselves with Laura winning the infamous Biostart Hortisports and Nina receiving an award for coming third with her Research Project.

This year the finalists had to research and share their ideas on the following: How can we reduce tractor passes and carbon emissions in my vineyard.

This theme also linked in with the Toitu & Technology Conference and Field Day which was run in conjunction with the national final. Wine industry leaders and suppliers to the industry demonstrated how we can continue to forge ahead by embracing new technologies and products, whilst at the same time protecting our environment and reducing our carbon emissions.

Tahryn takes home an incredible prize package which includes a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis travel grant, an educational visit to Australia with Corteva, a Leadership Week, Bahco golden and electric secateurs, AEG power tools and cash. Tahryn will go on to represent the wine industry in the 2023 Young Horticulturist of the Year competition.

Last year’s Young Vit winner Sam Bain, from Villa Maria in Hawke’s Bay, will be competing in this year’s Young Hort being held in Auckland in November.

The competition is made possible thanks to all the sponsors involved: Corteva Agriscience, BioStart, Ecotrellis, Hyundai, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fruitfed Supplies, Fendt, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Klima, Waterforce, Villa Maria-Indevin, Bahco, AEG, NZSVO and Winejobsonline.

© Scoop Media

