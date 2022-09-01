Somar Digital Appoints Fiona Reid As Chief Executive Officer

Wellington, September 1 — Somar Digital, one of New Zealand’s leading customer and digital experience agencies, has promoted COO Fiona Reid to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Reid, replaces Founding CEO, Aaron Scott, who will continue to have an active role in the business as the Enterprise and Innovations Manager as well as a Director and a member of the Somar Digital Advisory Board.

"It's been an amazing journey growing and leading Somar Digital and partnering with some of NZ's most purpose-driven organisations. We've achieved so much over the past few years," said Aaron Scott.

"The business is in a strong place, with a fabulous group of client partners, great leadership, and a passionate team. Now is the right time to step aside. I'm excited to see us continue to go from strength to strength and support the continued growth under Fiona’s leadership and vision”.

The move follows several years of rapid growth for Somar Digital, which has expanded its offerings in the social good / not for profit space while winning key client accounts such as Te Whatu Ora Health NZ (formerly Te Hiringa Hauora/Health Promotion Agency), Whānau Āwhina Plunket, Cancer Society New Zealand, MSD and New Zealand Red Cross.

Reid joined Somar Digital in 2019 bringing twenty years’ experience in leadership roles across both sides of the Tasman, including at Fairfax and NZME.

“To say I’m super excited to have the opportunity to lead this amazing team and take our business to the next level is an understatement. The company is in great shape after a lot of hard work over the last few years. I’m chomping at the bit to work with a very talented team to continue the awesome mahi we’ve done to date and deliver great outcomes for our clients and communities. It’s both a privilege and honour,”says Reid.

Roger Shakes, a Somar Digital Advisory Board member states “Fiona has already demonstrated all the skill sets to take Somar Digital forward. She brings out the best in the team who are inspired by her energy, commitment and relentless desire to deliver positive outcomes for clients and the business,”

“Fiona is an outstanding leader who understands operational excellence and who values Somar’s most important asset, its staff. The future of Somar Digital is in good hands,” adds Shakes.

Effective immediately, the CEO role brings all of Somar Digital’s strategic direction, operations, production, account management, and support under one umbrella, enabling clear direction and sustained growth as the agency continues to build on its strong 14 year history.

© Scoop Media

