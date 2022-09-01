Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Arable Tool Aims To Find True Costs

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Arable farmers must understand their ‘true cost’ of production to ensure continued financial viability - and Federated Farmers has a new spreadsheet designed to do exactly that.

The cost of production spreadsheet offers growers a unique tool with which to analyse all relevant costs associated with growing ryegrass and white clover seed crops and running the farm.

It even allows for a return on investment.

Its release coincides with a recent Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) gross margin analysis for ryegrass seed production.

That analysis showed a break-even result on seed production but a profit from associated lamb trading.

"Herbage seed production is a risky business. Farmers deserve better than break even" says Federated Farmers Herbage Seed chair, John McCaw.

While the Federated Farmers spreadsheet includes lamb grazing income, McCaw concedes that not all arable farmers are willing or able to trade lambs.

"Grazing lambs requires capital, labour, and infrastructure quite separate to that of seed production.

"Having ryegrass in the system facilitates lamb grazing but this should not be used to justify a lower seed price to growers."

While gross margins have their place, McCaw is concerned they are not the right tool in this instance.

"It’s all about the cost of production," says Methven-based McCaw.

"Gross margin analysis is simplistic and useful only for considering one crop option against another."

"Each crop must carry its fair share of the unseen cost of running a farm including wages of management, rates, insurance, and administration."

Being able to allocate a share of all those ‘other’ costs (approximately $1300 per hectare) to an otherwise simple gross-margin assessment was a lightbulb moment for McCaw.

" I’ve been doing gross margins on our farm for 20 years, thinking I understood our cost of production. I wish I’d had this tool earlier - I think we would be farming very differently now if we had."

McCaw suspects that the plant breeders’ focus on herbage production has come at the cost of seed yield.

Later heading varieties often yield less seed and require additional water and fungicides. Yield gains have plateaued while grower prices have languished. "It’s been happening over many years but now production costs have risen steeply, and we have a ‘cost of living crisis’ in the herbage seed industry."

The extent to which prices must increase to return growers to profit is of concern to both growers and merchants. We need a reset not just an inflation adjustment. The question is how to achieve that without pricing ourselves out of the international market.

Rather than demanding a certain price per kilogram, Feds are looking to raise awareness of the ‘true cost’ of seed production.

The spreadsheet available below or at fedsnews.co.nz helps to achieve that aim by ensuring both sides have the information they need to make an informed decision.

Arable tool kit gross margin

Download

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>


ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 