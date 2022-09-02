International Trade: June 2022 Quarter

International trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of goods and services between New Zealand and our trading partners.

Key facts

Note: We have suppressed our overseas trade index June 2022 quarter services imports and terms of trade series. We will have these series ready in time for the upcoming Balance of payments and international investment position: June 2022 quarter and Gross domestic product: June 2022 quarter releases, which will be published on 14 September and 15 September 2022, respectively.

The Marsden Point Oil Refinery has ceased refining crude oil as of April 2022. This is the first quarterly international trade release following the cessation of crude oil imports.

Quarterly goods and services by country

Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter.

Total imports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $25.5 billion, up from $20.4 billion in the June 2021 quarter.

The total two-way trade for the June 2022 quarter was $48.9 billion.

