International Trade: June 2022 Quarter

Friday, 2 September 2022, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

International trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of goods and services between New Zealand and our trading partners.

Key facts
Note: We have suppressed our overseas trade index June 2022 quarter services imports and terms of trade series. We will have these series ready in time for the upcoming Balance of payments and international investment position: June 2022 quarter and Gross domestic product: June 2022 quarter releases, which will be published on 14 September and 15 September 2022, respectively.

The Marsden Point Oil Refinery has ceased refining crude oil as of April 2022. This is the first quarterly international trade release following the cessation of crude oil imports.

Quarterly goods and services by country

  • Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter.
  • Total imports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $25.5 billion, up from $20.4 billion in the June 2021 quarter.
  • The total two-way trade for the June 2022 quarter was $48.9 billion.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>


ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


