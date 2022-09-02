Proceedings Filed Against Vector For Excessive Electricity Outages In The Auckland Region

The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the Auckland High Court against electricity lines company, Vector Limited, for failing to meet minimum reliability requirements for four consecutive years. Vector supplies electricity to more than half a million homes and businesses in the greater Auckland region.

The Commission is seeking financial penalties from Vector for failing to meet its network quality standards. These standards required Vector to stay within an annual reliability limit in two out of every three years.

Vector has co-operated with the Commission’s investigation and confirmed it will not challenge the proceedings.

Until court proceedings are completed, the Commission is unable to make further comment.

How the Commerce Commission regulates Vector

As a regulated business, Vector must comply with the Commerce Commission’s regulations regarding its revenue and service standards. Service quality is measured by the average duration and frequency of electricity outages.

The average frequency and duration of outages is reported annually, with results assessed against annual reliability limits. Under the standards applying until 31 March 2020, Vector is considered to have failed to meet its quality standard if it exceeded its annual reliability assessment in two of three years.

