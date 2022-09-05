Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Toast Electric: The Power To Do Good

Monday, 5 September 2022, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Toast Electric

Toast Electric is the only not-for-profit power company in Aotearoa New Zealand, and we're launching in Wellington on 15 September. We're all about keeping Wellington warm, eliminating energy hardship and lowering household carbon emissions.

With Toast, you can come home to a welcoming space that’s warm and dry, knowing that at the end of the day you’ve also shared a little bit of warm fuzzy goodness with your local community, because we’re all about taking good care of you, the wider community and our precious resources.

Toast is different because we’re using our profits to eliminate energy hardship for households that are making the tough choice between heating and eating. Toast Electric creates a new model for electricity retailing – recognising the vital role that this 24/7 service has in supplying an essential resource.

Low income households referred from budget advice agencies will be eligible for the Toast Electric Energy Wellbeing programme. The programme provides a range of benefits including lower electricity prices, detailed home assessments, advice and home upgrades, as well as capped electricity bills in winter.

We’re also offering free in-person Home Energy Checks with our qualified assessors, helping all our customers save money by using less energy and lowering their household carbon emissions.

FIND OUT MORE

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toast Electric on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 