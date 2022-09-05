Toast Electric: The Power To Do Good

Toast Electric is the only not-for-profit power company in Aotearoa New Zealand, and we're launching in Wellington on 15 September. We're all about keeping Wellington warm, eliminating energy hardship and lowering household carbon emissions.

With Toast, you can come home to a welcoming space that’s warm and dry, knowing that at the end of the day you’ve also shared a little bit of warm fuzzy goodness with your local community, because we’re all about taking good care of you, the wider community and our precious resources.

Toast is different because we’re using our profits to eliminate energy hardship for households that are making the tough choice between heating and eating. Toast Electric creates a new model for electricity retailing – recognising the vital role that this 24/7 service has in supplying an essential resource.

Low income households referred from budget advice agencies will be eligible for the Toast Electric Energy Wellbeing programme. The programme provides a range of benefits including lower electricity prices, detailed home assessments, advice and home upgrades, as well as capped electricity bills in winter.

We’re also offering free in-person Home Energy Checks with our qualified assessors, helping all our customers save money by using less energy and lowering their household carbon emissions.

