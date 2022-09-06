Coastal Home On The Tutukaka Coast Reminiscent Of Award-winning Luxury Lodge

A modern villa with sweeping grandstand views of Northland’s Tutukaka Coast is reminiscent of the award-winning Kauri Cliffs luxury lodge in the Bay of Islands.

Both properties on Northland’s eastern coastline share striking similarities which include modern villa architecture, sweeping lawns and panoramic views across some of the region’s most impressive natural landscapes.

Perched atop a grassy ridgeline, the property at 33 Rauhomaumau Road, Tutukaka Coast, features 4,904sqm of premium waterfront property with direct access to a secluded beach.

“The home has an immediate X-factor that reminds you of a luxury lodge, with a grandstand position overlooking the coastline to the Hen and Chicken Islands, Mokohinau Islands, and Great Barrier Island,” says Sue Maich.

She is marketing the property for sale with Bayleys Whangarei colleague Damien Davis.

The property has a set sale date of 4pm, Thursday, 22 September 2022.

“The home was built in 1992 by the owners and has served as the backdrop for decades of laughter-filled memories,” Ms Maich says.

Set back from the road with private and gated access, the single-level weatherboard home features timber framing and stately bullnose verandahs, which are immediately impressive upon approach.

“Meticulously designed to blend old-world elegance with modern convenience, the owners have created a stunning estate with a seamless connection to the outdoors,” Mr Davis explains.

The home, comprising three bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living spaces, also features a guest cottage and a two-metre, in-ground saltwater swimming pool.

“The fully furnished independent cottage features its own kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom and an open plan living area with a separate entertaining deck ideal for visiting family and friends,” Ms Maich says.

Large living spaces include a den/library with a gas fireplace, and there is also an oversized double garage and temperature-controlled wine cellar, plus additional storage.

“Beautiful shutters and high ceilings let light flood the living spaces, which spill effortlessly outdoors to fantastic alfresco entertainment zones.

“Each bedroom has balcony access to enjoy the sparkling sea views, and the generous primary suite features a walk-in-wardrobe and connected bathroom.

“Our owners have happy memories with their children and grandchildren; cooking dinner in the gazebo by the outdoor pizza oven, playing lawn games together, and splashing in the directly-accessible turquoise sea below,” Ms Maich says.

Flanked by native bush, Pohutukawa trees line a meandering path which leads directly down to the secluded beach ideal for swimming.

The home is serviced by two 23,000 litre water tanks with a smaller tank from the guest collate that irrigates the garden through a reticulated system.

Included in the home’s chattels are a garden shed and greenhouse.

“There are a limited number of prestige properties in the region, a feature which continues to underpin the desirability of coastal homes with direct beach access,” Mr Davis says.

He notes purchasers of luxury waterfront properties are increasingly attracted to the intergenerational aspect, with the potential for homes to serve as enduring family assets.

“Well-located waterfront properties have risen in value thanks to scarcity, and we are seeing families seek assets to create a legacy.”

Accommodating extended family and friends is an essential feature for purchasers of high-value properties, which in this case, he suspects could be an Auckland family moving north or an expatriate buyer.

“This home presents an inimitable opportunity for a new family to make memories atop one of the country’s most beautiful stretches of coastline,” he says.

Once rated the top coastal destination on the planet by National Geographic Traveler, Tutukaka serves as the gateway to the Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve, which provides world-renowned sub-tropical diving opportunities with regular sightings of dolphins, whales and visiting manta rays.

Around two and a half hours drive from Central Auckland; the coastal community just north of Whangarei features a marina, eateries and accommodation options with headland walking tracks that connect nearby Pacific, Church, Kowharewa and Whangaumu Bay to the Tutukaka Harbour.

Whale Bay is nearby, a horseshoe-shaped stretch of white sand consistently voted one of New Zealand’s most beautiful beaches.

Across the region, demand for housing remains high, and some 2,000 new dwellings are expected to be built across nearby Waipu, Bream Bay and Marsden Cove over the next 30 years.

The region will also benefit from improved road access via the Northern Motorway Extension, which will reduce travel time between Puhoi and Wellsford by up to 30 minutes. The extension is scheduled to open in 2023.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media