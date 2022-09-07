Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

An Additional Boost To Bus Driver Pay

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 9:14 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Waka Kotahi has approved additional funding for Auckland Transport (AT) to provide a second much-needed boost to bus drivers’ wages this year.

Driver pay will increase by an additional 3.9 per cent, on top of the recent 8 per cent increase funded by Auckland Council in July.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the funding for the pay increase, which will take average bus driver wages in Auckland to $26.62 an hour from 1 September.

“Boosting pay for Auckland’s bus drivers is critical if we are to retain and recruit staff to overcome the recent shortfall; and provide reliable and regular public transport services to Aucklanders,” he says.

“This in turn will help encourage more people to use public transport, which will mean reduced carbon emissions and less traffic congestion on our roads.”

Mark Lambert, Auckland Transport’s Interim Chief Executive, says bus drivers are the backbone of the transport system in Auckland - carrying close to two hundred thousand people each weekday.

“We’re really pleased with this second wage increase in our ongoing commitment to improving conditions for all our AT Metro bus drivers, who work incredibly hard.”

Waka Kotahi’s Public Transport Manager Delaney Myers says bus drivers have always played a valuable role in the transport network and their importance continues to grow as we work towards a low-emission Aotearoa.

“We’re pleased to help AT recognise the essential skills these drivers bring to work every day for Aucklanders.”

FIRST Union and Tramways Union bus drivers have worked with employers and Auckland Transport to achieve meaningful and positive changes to bus driver jobs, says FIRST Union spokesperson, Oliver Christeller.

“This is the next step in bringing into reality, the agreed increases that we are working to secure for bus drivers right across Aotearoa. Bus drivers deliver essential service to Auckland and we are delighted to be working with the sector, to ensure these are good jobs.”

“FIRST Union and Tramways Union bus driver members will continue to work closely with regional councils and operators to ensure that bus driving is a great career choice.”

Auckland Transport is continuing to work with Waka Kotahi, other regional councils and the Government on broader investment and a further increase for drivers later this year.

