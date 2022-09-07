Adaptive Workout Equipment, Paving The Way For Better Access To Auckland Gyms For Disabled People

A new pilot programme called Gym Spaces aims to make fitness centres around Auckland more accessible to disabled people with new adaptive gym equipment.

After reviewing many community and private gyms in Auckland, Laura Fergusson Trust Incorporated (LFT Auckland), supported by a grant from the Perpetual Guardian Trust, chose to partner with the YMCA Lynfield in Mount Roskill to provide them with four pieces of adaptive equipment that disabled gymgoers can use.

Yesterday, the equipment was officially unveiled by representatives from LFT Auckland, YMCA North and the disability community.

Paul Bath, who lives with a disability, had the opportunity to put the equipment to the test following the formalities.

“It’s been awesome to try the new equipment today. It’s important for gyms to have adaptive equipment because it means that disabled people like my wife and me can get back into doing things that are important to us, like keeping active, and to be able to do that somewhere that’s close to us and in the community is fantastic,” says Mr Bath.

The YMCA Lynfield will be hosting an open day on Thursday, 6 October, so the disability community can try the equipment for themselves and meet the gym team, who are specially trained on how to use it.

Heather McLeish from LFT Auckland has been a key driver behind the Gym Spaces programme, wanting to ensure that disabled people have better access to public spaces and facilities in their local communities.

“It is important to us that disabled people can choose where they want to go and what they want to do to keep active, just like non-disabled people. The Gym Spaces programme is a way for us to help provide options for disabled people in their communities that they can use when and where it suits them,” says McLeish.

Julian Baldey, YMCA North CEO, said they are thrilled to be a part of the pilot programme and are looking forward to welcoming more disabled patrons to the Lynfield gym.

“We are delighted to be partnering with LFT Auckland in order to increase our existing facilities for disabled gymgoers across our network and look forward to future opportunities to further support our community,” says Baldey.

LFT Auckland plans to support the expansion of the Gym Spaces programme into other gyms following a review of the pilot's success at the YMCA Lynfield.

