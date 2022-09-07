Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi Appoints Larry Quinlan To Its Board Of Directors

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 11:52 am
Press Release: Boomi

  •  

Auckland, New Zealand., – Sept. 7, 2022 – Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of former Deloitte CIO Larry Quinlan as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors.

“We’re thrilled to have Larry as part of our board and strategic counsel, where he will bring his proven expertise to help us navigate through our next phase as a company,” said David Meredith, CEO at Boomi. “Boomi's recent launch as a standalone organisation – coupled with our category-leading technology and rapid customer growth – provides us the opportunity to continue to build an unparalleled leadership team.”

As the former Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Deloitte, Quinlan held responsibility for the $45B professional services firm’s technology strategy and operations, overseeing more than 10,000 information technology (IT) professionals in 175 countries. Sought-after for his understanding of strategic impacts of emerging technologies, he brings over 35 years of experience advising Fortune 500 boards and CEOs. Quinlan currently sits on numerous boards, including those of two public companies: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), a leader in cloud digital workflow, and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL), a world leader in real estate services, as well as UBS Americas Holding LLC where he chairs the Technology and Cyber Forum of the Board.

“All businesses must transform for today’s world, and intelligent connectivity and automation are crucial for success in that endeavour,” said Quinlan. “Boomi’s continued leadership, coupled with its award-winning platform and culture, make this company a force to be reckoned with. I’m honoured to serve the Boomi team during this exciting time.”

Quinlan’s appointment comes after Boomi's recent independence backed by premier private equity firms, Francisco Partners and TPG, in a $4 billion transaction. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with the largest customer base among integration platform vendors, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and partners with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

Recently named as one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 2022 list, Boomi also earned the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Additionally, Boomi celebrates numerous awards as an employer of choice, including a listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces and two Comparably awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth. As enterprise demand for digital connectivity, integration, and intelligent automation solutions continues to grow, Boomi continues to scale rapidly and hire globally.

Additional Resources

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 