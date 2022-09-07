Mountain Of Flexible Use Options Within Converted Character Villa

A character villa converted for commercial use at the base of Mount Eden offers a range of flexible use options for owner-occupiers and investors.

Located at 344 Mount Eden Road, the offering encompasses 179 square metres (more or less) of tidy office accommodation, plus a large deck and private courtyard at the rear, with five off-street car parks.

The property is also located within the desirable Double Grammar school zone and underpinned by 670 square metres (more or less) of freehold land.

Featured in Bayleys’ latest Total Property portfolio, the property will be sold with a short-term leaseback or vacant possession by tender, closing at 4pm on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, unless sold prior.

Alan Haydock, director of Bayleys’ Auckland and City Fringe team, says the property’s high-profile position directly south of Auckland’s central business district and within one of the city’s most affluent neighbourhoods underpins its appeal to occupiers.

He is marketing the property with colleague Damien Bullick.

“Situated in the heart of Mount Eden, a vibrant hub of commercial activity ranging from retailing to well-known cafes and restaurants, the property is conveniently located to many arterial transport links, and its suitability for a range of owner-occupiers underpins its appeal.”

The property comprises a single-level villa, built circa 1920, which has been converted and upgraded as a commercial, character premises.

Damien Bullick says that internally, the property provides an attractive mix of offices, meeting rooms and open-plan areas, all benefitting from heritage features such as a high-stud height and good natural light.

“Extensive decking provides both an attractive outlook and indoor-outdoor flow.”

Located at the rear of the property are a private courtyard and outdoor area which backs onto Mount Eden, which features a selection of walking trails which traverse the mountain to reveal panoramic views of the Auckland region.

“The surrounding area features original character dwellings alongside more recent modern developments, creating a high level of pedestrian flow past the property.

“In addition, data from Auckland Transport indicates more than 20,000 vehicles pass by every weekday,” he says.

The underlying Residential – Single House zoning under the Auckland Unitary Plan (operative in part) protects the particular amenity values of the neighbourhood and its structures based on the special heritage value of specific homes and the prevalence of large trees.

“Activities permitted in the zone have been extended to include supported residential care, boarding houses and visitor accommodation which provides a range of options in addition to the existing use as office accommodation.

“The property is located within the sought-after Double Grammar school zone area for Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls, which gives weight to the property’s residential appeal,” Mr Haydock says.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media