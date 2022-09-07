Trustees Executors Opens New Tauranga Office To Meet Growing Demand For Specialist Advice

Trustees Executors has opened a new office in Tauranga to meet increasing demand for retirement planning, investment advice and estate planning in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions.

“New Zealanders are facing into post pandemic economic headwinds, including volatile markets, increasing inflation and rising interest rates,” said Ryan Bessemer, CEO of Trustees Executors.

“These are challenging times, especially for retirees on fixed incomes and for Kiwis who are planning for their retirement. More than ever our customers want one-on-one professional advice, so we felt the time was right to have a bricks and mortar presence in Tauranga to meet their needs.”

The new office is headed up by Tauranga locals Ross Sheerin, an experienced Private Wealth Adviser, and Trust Manager, Sera Vercoe who manages the family trust and estates practice.

Mr Bessemer said Trustees Executors was well placed to meet the growing demand for professional advice from local clients, many of whom have complex financial structures involving trusts and estates and even multiple businesses.

“These clients are not being well served by the large advisory and legal firms who tend to focus more on a client’s portfolios rather than having holistic conversations which explores what the investments are for, and who should own the assets.

“Investments, retirement planning and estate planning are a means to an end, so it makes sense to understand what a client wants to achieve and tailor our advice accordingly.”

High net worth clients will also be able to access a family office service from Trustees Executors covering wealth advice, inheritance planning, accounting and tax advice.

Mr Bessemer said the investment in a Tauranga office also recognised the steady population growth that is underway across the regions. According to Statistics New Zealand, the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions grew by 2.7% and 2.3% respectively between 2013 and 2019 based on the 2018 census data.

On 29 September, Trustees Executors will officially launch its Tauranga office at a function to be held at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club.

About Trustees Executors

Trustees Executors Limited was established in 1881 and is New Zealand’s oldest independent Trustee Company. We provide a full range of financial and trust solutions to individuals, families and the corporate sector including estate planning, trustee and investment advisory services.

We are a Licensed Financial Markets Supervisor and a leading provider of specialist Corporate Trustee and back office investment administration services to some of New Zealand’s largest financial institutions, banks and fund managers. www.trustees.co.nz

