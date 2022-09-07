Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Record Sales Month For MTF Finance

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 2:36 pm
Press Release: MTF Finance

MTF Finance has had a record month for new loans, contrasting with an economic environment which has made it harder for people to get credit. MTF Finance believes it is in difficult times that its unique owner/operator model proves how community-based lending makes it possible for New Zealanders to get access to the credit they need.

Says CEO Chris Lamers, “August was our largest sales month on a like-for-like basis, and our receivables are now at $748.5m, up 3 per cent in the past three months. This sales growth is due to our unique community-based model, a reinvigorated focus on the automotive dealer market, and key digital partnerships.

“Our franchises are owned and operated by people that live in the same community as the people they lend to. As a result, we form strong relationships with our customers, which means we help them get ahead in good and bad economic times. Like some in the industry, we are not just there for them when everything is going well.”

“Our customer loyalty is strong, and with a net promoter score above 80+, our customer satisfaction scores are amongst the highest in the world for finance companies.”

August saw MTF Finance write 12 per cent more loans by value than the previous month (YoY comparisons are skewed given the lockdowns of 2021). Sales were boosted by the launch of its personal lending product and significant growth in the vehicle dealer market, where sales grew 25 per cent month on month.

“The vehicle dealer market is incredibly important to us. As we see sales slowing across the sector, we are partnering with dealers to help get New Zealanders into the vehicle they want and need.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MTF Finance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 