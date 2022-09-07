Record Sales Month For MTF Finance

MTF Finance has had a record month for new loans, contrasting with an economic environment which has made it harder for people to get credit. MTF Finance believes it is in difficult times that its unique owner/operator model proves how community-based lending makes it possible for New Zealanders to get access to the credit they need.

Says CEO Chris Lamers, “August was our largest sales month on a like-for-like basis, and our receivables are now at $748.5m, up 3 per cent in the past three months. This sales growth is due to our unique community-based model, a reinvigorated focus on the automotive dealer market, and key digital partnerships.

“Our franchises are owned and operated by people that live in the same community as the people they lend to. As a result, we form strong relationships with our customers, which means we help them get ahead in good and bad economic times. Like some in the industry, we are not just there for them when everything is going well.”

“Our customer loyalty is strong, and with a net promoter score above 80+, our customer satisfaction scores are amongst the highest in the world for finance companies.”

August saw MTF Finance write 12 per cent more loans by value than the previous month (YoY comparisons are skewed given the lockdowns of 2021). Sales were boosted by the launch of its personal lending product and significant growth in the vehicle dealer market, where sales grew 25 per cent month on month.

“The vehicle dealer market is incredibly important to us. As we see sales slowing across the sector, we are partnering with dealers to help get New Zealanders into the vehicle they want and need.”

