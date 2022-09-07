Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nutanix Appoints Aaron White VP & GM – APJ Sales

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Nutanix

AUCKLAND Sept. 7, 2022Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the appointment of Aaron White as vice president and general manager, APJ Sales, effective immediately. He will be based in Singapore and report directly to Nutanix’s Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Brinded.

White joined Nutanix five years ago and was promoted into the role after having worked most recently as its Dubai-based vice president of EMEA Emerging Markets. Prior to Nutanix, he worked in sales leadership positions at Sage, Hitachi Data Systems, Citrix and VMware.

“Aaron has more than 20 years of international experience in the technology sector, simultaneously growing companies, and the sales teams within them, to deliver exceptional and consistent growth,” Brinded said. “Since his arrival, I have had the unique opportunity to see Aaron’s management style and capabilities. He believes passionately that people are the heartbeat of Nutanix. He also believes in putting clients first and building quality relationships.”

White said, “My success is attributed to the teams I have built and the culture I have helped create. Such culture celebrates even the smallest win and empowers teams to become the best and have the courage to try new ideas. I look forward to fostering this spirit across Nutanix in APJ and working with the team to help even more organisations modernise their data centres and establish hybrid multicloud environments using Nutanix.”

Nutanix’s customers in APJ include a wide range of organisations across all sectors, including Langs Building Supplies in Australia, Suncorp New Zealand, Toyota and Mitsui Chemical in Japan, Olam in India, Meritz Securities in Korea, and KTBST Securities, BJB Syariah Bank, and Bank BPD Bali in ASEAN.

White graduated from the University of Liverpool where he earned a BSc (Hon) in Human Movement Science and Physical Education, and a MSc in Information Systems. He will relocate to Singapore with his family.

###

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

