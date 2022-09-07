Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whakaata Māori Supports Decisions To Strengthen The Māori Media Sector

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

Whakaata Māori welcomes decisions announced today by the Minster of Māori Development, Willie Jackson, that seek to strengthen the Māori Media sector.

“We acknowledge the support and leadership of the Minister for Māori Development and the steps taken to address longstanding funding inequities, build a strong workforce, strengthen Māori story telling in te reo Māori and English, and ensure more Māori content is accessible to audiences. The review has reinforced the important role Whakaata Māori plays in enabling Māori to tell Māori stories, in te reo Māori and in Māori ways,” says Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima.

“It also highlights the urgent need for government to address funding inequities that exist between Māori and non-Māori media. Māori content creators are required to deliver so much more, for so much less. Long standing underfunding and inequity has undermined ours and the wider sector role to keep pace with an ever-changing media landscape. We are optimistic about how both the Māori and Public media address this unfairness.”

The Māori Media sector faces the same issues to attracting and retaining our people, our talent. Whakaata Māori hosted representatives of the Māori media sector today for our third wānanga to collaboratively create the solutions to what we face in growing our workforce now and into the future.

“We are a strong and resilient sector, but we need a well-resourced strategy that creates more reo speakers, content creators and technical experts that bring a Māori view to what they do. The sector must offer attractive career pathways to rangatahi, ensure fair and equitable remuneration and recognition, and support the sector to be fit for the future.”

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the new public media entity to ensure that all audiences are served and that nobody is left behind. We welcome mahi tahi that recognises and upholds our whakapapa and rangatiratanga. There is an opportunity to improve access to content commissioning, distribution and platforms through resourcing and collaboration.”

Whakaata Māori welcomes the decision to modernise the Māori Television Service Act.

“We support the decision to change our legislation, to remove the focus towards a television service and reflect the changes in audience behaviours and technology. This step will better support our role as a media entity that delivers compelling Māori and te reo Māori content across multiple platforms.”

The outcome of the sector review that began in 2018 has been released during Mahuru Māori, and on the eve of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and planned events to commemorate 50 years since the Māori language petition was presented to Parliament in 1972.

“Whakaata Māori exists because of the efforts of those that fought for the retention and survival of our mother tongue. While there is so much to be proud about, there is so much more to be done, and we look forward to continuing to support language revitalisation efforts that support the use of te reo Māori and build cultural and national identity,” says Mr Taurima.

Whakaata Māori is on track to report an 11% increase in average weekly audience across all platforms and a 21% increase in average weekly audience across digital platforms in our annual report for the 2021/22 year.

Whakaata Māori is part of the World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN), an alliance of indigenous broadcasters from multiple countries including Australia, Canada, Hawai’i, Taiwan and Norway to preserve and promote indigenous language and cultures worldwide. The International Decade of Indigenous languages will be launched later this year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Xero: Late Payments Cost Kiwi Small Businesses $456 Million Per Year
Xero, the global small business platform, today released new data revealing the average Kiwi small business gets paid 6.3 days late, costing the small business economy $456 million annually... More>>



Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>

Reserve Bank: It’s The OCR That Matters For Inflation Targeting
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is well placed to manage the wind-down of additional monetary policy (AMP) tools, Assistant Governor Karen Silk says in a speech today to the KangaNews New Zealand Debt Capital Markets Summit 2022... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 