Top 15 Most Trending Products (+ Tips To Sell Them)

Some businesses fail because they cannot find the right products to market, primarily through eCommerce stores. Knowing which products to market is extremely important, especially with the number of products and competitors.

To stay updated with the latest product craze, you must track the latest market releases and know about emerging and changing trends. These changes can happen in the blink of an eye, so keeping up gets a bit challenging sometimes.

Although there are several listicles on the internet, we have handpicked the 15 most trending products of 2022. We will also offer some practical marketing tips on how to sell them.

Powerbanks

If you love documenting every moment of your life, phones, cameras, and other battery-operated devices are your best friends. One great way to keep your devices charged and ready for use is to have power banks. It is a must-have travel companion, especially for longer-distance journeys.

2. Portable power stations

A portable power station is also a great thing nowadays, especially if you are a fan of camping or long road trips. They have larger capacities and more outlets as compared to power banks. You can also purchase power stations with built-in generators that convert solar energy to electricity.

3. Phone holders

You have your water bottle in one hand, keys and wallet in the other, and your bag in your lap. Unfortunately, you only have two hands to hold everything in place. Let phone holders take their place and attach them to your desk, dashboard, or wherever it’s convenient for you.

After the pandemic, phone holders have become essential for home offices, helping people multitask. You can work without holding your phone and position it at a convenient angle sparing your neck or arm a lot of strain.

4. Phone straps

If you love customising your mobile, phone straps and other accessories are a fun way to give it a unique look. Now you don’t have to worry about losing your phone in a sea of similar-looking devices.

5. Wireless charging pads

Many manufacturers are focusing their attention on wireless devices. That means no more dangling or tangled chords. Wireless devices are preferred for convenience, and queries for wireless charging pads have increased significantly in Google trends.

You can use the fact to your advantage that all devices aren’t compatible with wireless charging. By the time it is a norm, you already have an established reputation in the market.

You can use the fact to your advantage that all devices aren’t compatible with wireless charging.

6. Wireless Bluetooth speakers or earphones

According to Grand View Market, the popularity of wireless devices such as Bluetooth headphones is projected to grow even more until 2025. As big names in the mobile industry are creating new models without headphone jacks, wireless accessories will soon become necessary.

7. Smart Speaker

Too tired to set up your speaker and connect it to your device? Smart speakers do more than play your music or podcasts; they also have an incorporated virtual assistant that allows you to give voice commands and hands-free activation.

8. Sofa beds

With all these excellent videos on minimalist living, sofa beds are also gaining popularity, although they were already in the market for a long time. Google Trends help renters save space and money, and their popularity has stayed relatively high in 2022.

9. Seat cushions

Home offices are widespread because companies offer flexible working schedules and work-from-home setups. Seat cushions are trending on search engines and are among the most popular items purchased in eCommerce stores.

10. Air Purifiers

Taking care of your health is always a priority, and you can protect yourself from harmful contaminants with air purifiers. As they are available in different sizes, you can buy one for your home or a portable one that you can carry anywhere. Air purifiers also neutralise fouls and enhance sleep quality.

Based on Google Trends, the search volume for “air purifier” reached its heights in September 2020 and has continued to rank high in Google Trends since then.

11. Air fryer

An air fryer is a must-have nowadays; it is another convenient device in your kitchen that you can use for cooking various dishes. Its main selling point is using little to no oil when cooking.

Inside an air fryer, you will find a coil similar to electric stoves, with a fan just above to blow hot air on the food. The hot air fries the food and makes it crispy and golden.

12. Reusable Water Bottle

Many consumers are taking note of the environmental harm caused by single-use plastics. Some organisations encourage people to bring their water bottles for refills. According to Grand View Research, sales of reusable water bottles were at a reported peak of $8.38 billion, with an expected growth of 4% through 2028.

Although you can buy water bottles at any retail outlet, many online businesses resell the same. When choosing the product to retail, consider how long it can keep a beverage hot/cold, the kind of material used for the container, and its available designs.

13. Massage gun

A massage gun is a trending product currently making waves in the fitness industry. You can quickly deal with sore muscles after long hours of working out. It is a hand-held device that uses vibration therapy to access deep knots in your muscle.

14. Ergonomic chair

Another thing to add to your basket if you are working from home is an ergonomic chair. If your job demands you to sit for prolonged periods, you must work as comfortably as possible.

Ergonomic furniture provides better support and comfort and improves posture and overall health. The chair supports your posture and allows for better shoulders, hips, and spine alignment. They also reduce the strain on your upper back and prevent positions that can lead to pain and discomfort.

15. Smartwatch

Nowadays, there are several varieties of smartwatches, with Apple and Samsung taking the lead. You can buy cheaper alternatives but be sure to look into the specifications of each one so that you can market it better.

But are these products worth selling? Yes, they are. Trending products sell faster if you know how to market them to the right demographic. Here are some tips on how to sell them.

Tips on how to sell them

Know your audience or potential demographic

Focus on your target market. Promote products of the health and wellness niche to audiences interested in the same. Tech enthusiasts are the best target audience for tech-related products, etc.

Know your product

Market better by knowing your products’ main features. Try to sell the feature to your target audience and keep them engaged by highlighting the advantages of each.

Utilise social media platforms

Social media platforms are helpful in many things for your business, such as attracting customers, getting their feedback, building loyalty, and so on. Social media can expand your market reach and penetrate the international market.

Partner with influencers

If you know famous and influential people, you can start an affiliate marketing campaign and partner with them. Offer commissions to encourage their audience to purchase the product. Some of these influencers also do product reviews, so you may partner with them and ask them to feature your product.

The aesthetics

A visually appealing product always entices people to get it checked. You can have professionals take the photos for you or do it yourself through LED lights and a smartphone camera.

Create seller accounts

If you are fond of online shopping, you must have noticed that you can also use these platforms to sell your products. They also have a more comprehensive range of users, expanding your potential market naturally. Although these platforms charge commissions from sellers, it is an excellent way to sell your product.

About Pro-dev

Pro-dev is an industrial & product design and manufacturing company based in Wellington, New Zealand.

We offer off-site, in-house product design & manufacturing services with highly experienced product designers, engineers and development specialists. Our products cover a wide range, including plastic, metals, and fabrics.

© Scoop Media

