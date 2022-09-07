The Best Roasts Around Auckland

What good are chilly Spring Sundays if not for a hearty, belly-warming roast meal? If you aren’t already salivating over the thought of a tender, slow-cooked lamb leg or pork belly with all the trimmings, you shall be shortly as we’ve whipped together the best spots in Auckland to grab yourself a hearty Sunday roast:

Lone Star

Where better to start than Aotearoa’s legendary homegrown bar & restaurant, Lone Star, the toastiest of taverns to hunker down in and enjoy a mouth-watering roast, wherever you are in Godzone! Savour the succulent New Porker with slow roasted pork belly and crispy crackling, roast pumpkin mash, feta pine nut crumble and glorious seasonal greens. Alternatively, wrap your laughing gear around the Lassoo of Hog with oven-roasted pork loin, prune, carrot and seeded mustard stuffing, crackling, topped with fresh apple and ginger sauce, buffalo chips and Lone Star slaw for $39.50.

Jervois Steak House

Fancy some fine dining? Head to Herne Bay for the highly sought-after signature Jervois Steak House Sunday Roast. The sabbath is tough enough without creating a mountain of dishes, so why not head out and kick off the week in style with Wakanui beef rump, wagyu fat roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire Pudding, home-made gravy and a glass of red for $45.

Danny Doolan’s

If you know you know - everybody’s mate Danny Doolan’s in Auckland’s Viaduct is synonymous with good craic, live music and of course their famous Sunday Roast. Prepare for the best live music on the waterfront and warm the cockles of your heart by hoeing into your choice of meat, roasted vegetables, potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and gravy for $29.95.

The Bridgman

World famous in Mount Eden, The Bridgman will have you Oliver Twisting your way up for more with its rotating Sunday Roast menu. It’s hard to go past their crowd-favourites including pork belly with all the trimmings and house-made apple sauce, the lamb shoulder with fresh mint sauce or roasted prime rib of beef with yorkie puds and horseradish cream. With vegetarian and vegan options also available, check out The Bridgman’s Facebook page for this week’s roast miracle.

