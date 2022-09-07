Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Best Roasts Around Auckland

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Undertow Media

What good are chilly Spring Sundays if not for a hearty, belly-warming roast meal? If you aren’t already salivating over the thought of a tender, slow-cooked lamb leg or pork belly with all the trimmings, you shall be shortly as we’ve whipped together the best spots in Auckland to grab yourself a hearty Sunday roast:

Lone Star

Where better to start than Aotearoa’s legendary homegrown bar & restaurant, Lone Star, the toastiest of taverns to hunker down in and enjoy a mouth-watering roast, wherever you are in Godzone! Savour the succulent New Porker with slow roasted pork belly and crispy crackling, roast pumpkin mash, feta pine nut crumble and glorious seasonal greens. Alternatively, wrap your laughing gear around the Lassoo of Hog with oven-roasted pork loin, prune, carrot and seeded mustard stuffing, crackling, topped with fresh apple and ginger sauce, buffalo chips and Lone Star slaw for $39.50.

Jervois Steak House

Fancy some fine dining? Head to Herne Bay for the highly sought-after signature Jervois Steak House Sunday Roast. The sabbath is tough enough without creating a mountain of dishes, so why not head out and kick off the week in style with Wakanui beef rump, wagyu fat roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire Pudding, home-made gravy and a glass of red for $45.

Danny Doolan’s

If you know you know - everybody’s mate Danny Doolan’s in Auckland’s Viaduct is synonymous with good craic, live music and of course their famous Sunday Roast. Prepare for the best live music on the waterfront and warm the cockles of your heart by hoeing into your choice of meat, roasted vegetables, potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and gravy for $29.95.

The Bridgman 

World famous in Mount Eden, The Bridgman will have you Oliver Twisting your way up for more with its rotating Sunday Roast menu. It’s hard to go past their crowd-favourites including pork belly with all the trimmings and house-made apple sauce, the lamb shoulder with fresh mint sauce or roasted prime rib of beef with yorkie puds and horseradish cream. With vegetarian and vegan options also available, check out The Bridgman’s Facebook page for this week’s roast miracle.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Undertow Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Xero: Late Payments Cost Kiwi Small Businesses $456 Million Per Year
Xero, the global small business platform, today released new data revealing the average Kiwi small business gets paid 6.3 days late, costing the small business economy $456 million annually... More>>



Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>

Reserve Bank: It’s The OCR That Matters For Inflation Targeting
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is well placed to manage the wind-down of additional monetary policy (AMP) tools, Assistant Governor Karen Silk says in a speech today to the KangaNews New Zealand Debt Capital Markets Summit 2022... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 