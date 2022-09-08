Accolades For Best Of New Zealand Marina And Boatyard Industry

The New Zealand Marina Operators Association (NZMOA) has recognised New Zealand’s very best marinas and boatyards for 2022.

Westhaven Marina – in Auckland has been named the NZMOA Marina of the Year. Judges said the marina team has delivered exemplary operations despite a very complex, challenging and constantly changing environment. Throughout a series of public projects including the extension of the Westhaven Promenade, the build of the Westhaven Marine Village, and significant infrastructure upgrades, the marina team has maintained a high level of customer satisfaction, secured Gold Anchor accreditation, and kept up high levels of environmental performance.

Half Moon Bay Marina was highly commended by judges in this category who said that it is emerging as a world-leading facility following a significant expansion to both the marina and boatyard operation.

Whangamata Marina’s boatyard took the NZMOA Boatyard of the Year award. Judges said that it may be small but the boatyard at Whangamata Marina is a highly agile, dynamic operation that performs to the very best levels across all aspects of operations. Highly commended in this category was the boatyard at Gulf Harbour Marina, an operation with a high level of attention to detail with an impressive vision for the future.

Westhaven Marina also received the NZMOA Best Environmental Performance Award for its holistic and forward-thinking approach to environmental care. Judges said that this very large operation actively seeks initiatives to implement. Whangamata Marina was highly commended for going over and above the call of duty and leading by example, to run an impeccable operation.

Three operations were acknowledged in the NZMOA Outstanding Initiative Award.

Marinaquip was the best of the industry suppliers: this company’s multi-piece pile rings are the result of extensive development, but they have experienced rapid uptake from the industry. Judges said that this is an innovative approach to redesigning a piece of equipment that the industry tends to take for granted. It is strong, durable, and is recyclable at the end of its lifespan.

Westhaven Marina was also recognised in this category for its deceptively simple digital solution to carpark management, which enables the marina to manage competing demands of berth holders, race crew, tenants and their guests and staff, yacht clubs, trailer boats and the public for its 1500 carpark spaces.

The Australasian start up Man Overboard Alarm Systems was highly commended for addressing a safety issue that is faced by all marinas but which very few have resolved

The 2022 Outstanding Individual Contribution Award was presented to Philip Wardale for his tireless and dedicated efforts not only for the wider industry, but for his role in the development and growth of NZMOA.

Organised by the New Zealand Marina Operators Association, the awards were established to recognise and celebrate excellent practice in the marinas industry.

Five independent judges joined a team of industry experts to judge the programme including marine journalists and business and industry leaders.

The NZMOA Awards were sponsored by Dixon Stainless, Heron Group Limited, Crombie Lockwood, Boatsmart HQ, Gofuel and Bellingham Marine.

© Scoop Media

