Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

What Matters For Job Finding And Separation In The Long-run?

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

This Discussion Paper analyses job finding rates and job separation rates in New Zealand. We find that individual characteristics, including age, gender, ethnicity and education have a significant impact on job finding and separation rates, even after controlling for other factors. Further, we find that higher separation rates of young workers play a large role in explaining differences in employment outcomes across age groups, while differences in finding rates are more important in explaining differences by education level. Both finding and separation rate differences are important in explaining differences across ethnicities. The results underscore the importance of well-targeted labour market support policies.

About the research programme

The Reserve Bank carries out a wide range of research related to monetary policy.
This research programme may or may not change our overall view of monetary policy- whether rates should be raised or cut and by how much.
The Reserve Bank’s overarching aim is to promote the prosperity and well-being of all New Zealanders. With monetary policy, our core focus is to support maximum sustainable employment and low and stable inflation.
Monetary policy remains an effective, but blunt, tool to achieve these goals.
 

More information:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Xero: Late Payments Cost Kiwi Small Businesses $456 Million Per Year
Xero, the global small business platform, today released new data revealing the average Kiwi small business gets paid 6.3 days late, costing the small business economy $456 million annually... More>>



Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>

Reserve Bank: It’s The OCR That Matters For Inflation Targeting
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is well placed to manage the wind-down of additional monetary policy (AMP) tools, Assistant Governor Karen Silk says in a speech today to the KangaNews New Zealand Debt Capital Markets Summit 2022... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 