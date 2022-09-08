What Matters For Job Finding And Separation In The Long-run?

This Discussion Paper analyses job finding rates and job separation rates in New Zealand. We find that individual characteristics, including age, gender, ethnicity and education have a significant impact on job finding and separation rates, even after controlling for other factors. Further, we find that higher separation rates of young workers play a large role in explaining differences in employment outcomes across age groups, while differences in finding rates are more important in explaining differences by education level. Both finding and separation rate differences are important in explaining differences across ethnicities. The results underscore the importance of well-targeted labour market support policies.

